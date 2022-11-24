AMD Carves Up Another Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Price Cut For A Savory Thanksgiving Day Deal
Just how low will AMD's pricing go on its freshly minted Zen 4 desktop processors? AMD appeared to answer that question earlier this week when all four of its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs fell to new lows, making them more competitive (from a bang-for-buck perspective) to Intel's Raptor Lake chips. But now just a few days later, AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is even cheaper.
You can score the Ryzen 9 7950X for $549.99 at Amazon. That's nearly $250 below its launch price, and down from $573.99 when AMD and its retail partners rolled out new pricing at the beginning of the week. Just be sure to scroll down and choose the "Sold by: Amazon" option—for whatever reason, the retail listing is defaulting to a marketplace seller that is asking $626.
Benchmarks and analysis can be found in our Ryzen 9 7950X review, but to briefly recap, it's a fast processor with strong single-threaded and multi-threaded performance. And as for the core specifications, you're looking at a 16-core/32-thread chip with a 4.5GHz base clock, 5.7GHz max boost clock, and 64MB of L3 cache. It also comes with integrated graphics.
This is another well-timed discount. Zen 4 introduced a new socket (AM5) and rides solo with DDR5 memory, so you have to factor in the cost of a motherboard and RAM when plotting a Ryzen 7000 series build. That's to say, you can't repurpose your existing AM4 motherboard and/or DDR4 memory.
Recently reduced pricing on the rest of AMD's Zen 4 lineup is still in effect as well (and might be permanent). Here's a look...
- Ryzen 9 7900X (12C/24T): $473.99 at Amazon (14% off, save $75.01)
- Ryzen 7 7700X (8C/16T): $348.99 at Amazon (22% off, save $100.01)
- Ryzen 5 7600X (6C/12T): $248.99 at Amazon (17% off, save $50.01)
And here's how they all compare to Intel's 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake processors...
- Core i9-13900K (24C/32T): $619.99 at Amazon
- Core i9-13900KF (24C/32T): $574 at Amazon
- Core i7-13700K (16C/24T): $419.99 at Newegg (w/ code BFDBY2A99)
- Core i7-13700K (16C/24T): $416.90 at Amazon
- Core i5-13600K (14C/20T): $300 at Amazon
- Core i5-13600KF (14C/20T): $294 at Newegg
With the latest discount to AMD's flagship processor, the Ryzen 9 7950X is now the same price as the Core i9-13900KF (no integrated graphics), and $70 cheaper than the Core i9-13900K.