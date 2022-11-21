CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs Get Huge Black Friday Price Cuts To Compete With Raptor Lake

by Paul LillyMonday, November 21, 2022, 10:05 AM EDT
Two AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 retail boxes slightly angled facing right.
Call it an early wave of Black Friday discounts or a price correction in light of the competition, but whatever the case, every Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPU is significantly cheaper than they were at launch. Discounts range from 14 percent on up to 28 percent, the biggest of which applies to AMD's flagship Zen 4 chip, the 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 7590X.

We suspect these will end up being permanent price cuts to make them more competitive with Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, but you never know. The discounted pricing actually first appeared in European retail listings over the weekend, but as Black Friday week begins in earnest, several US retailers have followed suit, including Amazon, B&H Photo, GameStop, and Newegg. The same goes for AMD's own webstore.


Here's a look at where things stand...
Whether temporary or especially if they're permanent, this is a wise move by AMD and its retail partners. One thing to bear in mind is that Zen 4 introduces a new socket (AM5) goes all-in with DDR5 memory. That means a user who is looking to upgrade their platform can't repurpose their socket AM4 motherboard and/or DDR4 memory, which raises the overall cost.


Looking at the latest-generation from AMD and Intel, it's now a more level playing field, in terms of bang-for-buck. Here's how pricing looks for Intel's 13th Gen Core processors...
Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs use the same LGA 1700 socket as Alder Lake and are also optionally compatible with DDR4 memory. Of course, users will get the best overall experience by pairing Raptor Lake with Intel's Z790 chipset and DDR5 memory, but anyone on an Alder Lake platform can upgrade without overhauling their build and save some coin in the process.

AMD's discounted Zen 4 pricing makes muddies the bang/buck proposition. It's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is now priced the same as Intel's Core i9-13900KF. Likewise, the cost of entry in Zen 4 territory (for the CPU only) now stands at less than $250.
Tags:  deals, AMD, CPU, (nasdaq:amd), zen 4, ryzen 7000 series
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment