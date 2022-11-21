AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs Get Huge Black Friday Price Cuts To Compete With Raptor Lake

Looking at the latest-generation from AMD and Intel, it's now a more level playing field, in terms of bang-for-buck. Here's how pricing looks for Intel's 13th Gen Core processors...

Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs use the same LGA 1700 socket as Alder Lake and are also optionally compatible with DDR4 memory. Of course, users will get the best overall experience by pairing Raptor Lake with Intel's Z790 chipset and DDR5 memory, but anyone on an Alder Lake platform can upgrade without overhauling their build and save some coin in the process.





AMD's discounted Zen 4 pricing makes muddies the bang/buck proposition. It's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is now priced the same as Intel's Core i9-13900KF. Likewise, the cost of entry in Zen 4 territory (for the CPU only) now stands at less than $250.

