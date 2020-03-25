This Ryzen 9 3900X And WD Black SN750 500GB SSD Bundle Is A Killer Deal At $450





We've been bombarded with Ryzen 3000 deals in recent weeks, ranging from the value-driven Ryzen 5 3600 on up to the Ryzen 9 3900X . Today, we've got another Ryzen 9 3900X deal for you, which throws in an added bonus for those in need of some extra high-speed storage.

The Ryzen 9 3900X has an MSRP of $499, while the WD_Black SN750 NVMe 500GB SSD has a retail price of $139.99. However, Best Buy is currently selling the bundle together for a low $449.98. To put that pricing in perspective, Amazon is currently selling the Ryzen 9 3900X for $418.99 and the WD_Black SN750 500GB for $88.99.

The Ryzen 9 3900X isn't quite AMD's flagship Zen 2 consumer desktop processor, but it still offers 12 cores and 24 threads of computing goodness. The processor comes with a 3.8GHz base clock and a max boost clock of 4.6GHz. The Ryzen 9 3900X features a TDP of 105 watts, 64MB L3 cache, DDR4-3200 memory support, and is fully compliant with AMD's X570 PCIe 4.0 motherboards.





As for the WD_Black SN750 NVMe SSD, it supports read speeds of up to 3,470 MB/sec and write speeds of 2,600 MB/sec. It is backed by a 5-year warranty and uses the PCIe 3.0 interface.

You don't really have much time to sit around and think about this deal, as Best Buy is only running the promotion today, March 25th or while supplies last. However, we have the feeling that this bundle will likely be sold out before the end of the day, so act fast.