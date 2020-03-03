Updated: AMD's 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X As Low As $399 With These Red Hot Deals
Things first heated up with Walmart, which is selling the processor (normally retailing for $499) at a low $419.99. That's an $80 discount off the regular price, which is a smoking hot deal in our books.
Up until that point, Amazon had been selling the same processor for $460. But once the retailer caught word that Walmart was grabbing some attention with lower pricing; it matched the $419.99 price as well. So now, you can have your pick of which retailer to purchase it from. Walmart says that the processor will arrive on your doorstep (with free shipping) on March 5th. Amazon, however, says that the processor will be in stock on March 4th (with free Prime delivery). If you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can save an extra 5%, which drops the price (pre-tax) to $398.99
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread CPU with Wraith Cooler: $419.99 @ Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread CPU with Wraith Cooler: $419.99 @ Walmart
At this point, we don't know how long this little price war between Walmart and Amazon is going to last, so it’d be best if strike while the iron is hot with the deal.
Updated 3/3/2020 @ 11:47AM
MicroCenter has now dropped the price of the the Ryzen 9 3900X to a low $399.99, but it is only available in-store "while supplies last".