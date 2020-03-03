Updated: AMD's 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X As Low As $399 With These Red Hot Deals







We've been seeing quite a few AMD Ryzen 3000 deals make their way through across the news desk over the past few weeks, but most of the best ones have been limited to MicroCenter . While MicroCenter's pricing is stellar, not everyone has a store in their state. Today, we've got two deals that everyone can partake in, and it involves the burly Ryzen 9 3900X processor.

Things first heated up with Walmart, which is selling the processor (normally retailing for $499) at a low $419.99. That's an $80 discount off the regular price, which is a smoking hot deal in our books.

Up until that point, Amazon had been selling the same processor for $460. But once the retailer caught word that Walmart was grabbing some attention with lower pricing; it matched the $419.99 price as well. So now, you can have your pick of which retailer to purchase it from. Walmart says that the processor will arrive on your doorstep (with free shipping) on March 5th. Amazon, however, says that the processor will be in stock on March 4th (with free Prime delivery). If you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can save an extra 5%, which drops the price (pre-tax) to $398.99

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread CPU with Wraith Cooler: $419.99 @ Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread CPU with Wraith Cooler: $419.99 @ Walmart





The Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12-core/24-thread 7nm Zen 2-based processor with a 3.8GHz base clock and a max boost clock of 4.6GHz. The processor has a total of 64MB L3 cache, a TDP of 105 watts, and supports motherboards based on the AMD X570 chipset. Besides providing native support for Ryzen 3000 motherboards and DDR4-3200 memory, X570 motherboards also support the PCIe 4.0 interface.

At this point, we don't know how long this little price war between Walmart and Amazon is going to last, so it’d be best if strike while the iron is hot with the deal.



Updated 3/3/2020 @ 11:47AM

MicroCenter has now dropped the price of the the Ryzen 9 3900X to a low $399.99, but it is only available in-store "while supplies last".