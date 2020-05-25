CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, May 25, 2020, 09:19 AM EDT

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Matisse Refresh CPU Rumored With 4.1GHz Base, 4.8GHz Boost Clocks

What began as a trickle on AMD’s upcoming new processors is now turning into a flood. We first heard reports that AMD was released two new Zen 2 "Matisse Refresh" processors on Friday, and by Saturday, that number had grown to three new processors: the Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and the Ryzen 9 3900XT. That last report indicated that all of the chips would have higher base/boost clocks and "enhanced overclock support".

Today, we're learning more about the three chips; specifically, when it comes to their clock speeds. Intel has been adamant about boosting clock speeds on its 10th generation Comet Lake-S processors -- at the expense of added heat on the 14nm process node -- and has claimed the crown with respect to gaming performance. But AMD's Matisse Refresh processors are looking to close the gap or even take the lead in performance with better IPC and higher clock speeds.

Below are the rumored clock speeds for the incoming Matisse Refresh processors compared to the chips that they would be replacing:

  • Ryzen 5 3600X: 3.8GHz base/4.4GHz boost
  • Ryzen 5 3600XT: 4.0GHz base/4.7GHz boost
  • Ryzen 7 3800X: 3.9GHz base/4.5GHz boost
  • Ryzen 7 3800XT: 4.2GHz base/4.7GHz boost
  • Ryzen 9 3900X: 3.8GHz base/4.6GHz boost
  • Ryzen 9 3900XT: 4.1GHz base/4.8GHz boost

Those are some healthy gains of between 200MHz to 300GHz across the board, which might give Intel some reason for concern. It should also be noted that according to our previous reporting, all three Matisse Refresh processors will come in at the same price as their standard Matisse counterparts. So not only will customers be getting better performance at the same price with the processors like the Ryzen 7 3800XT, but the older chips (Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 9 3900X) will get getting a price cut as well to clear inventory.

In the end, it will be a win-win for consumers if these rumors are accurate. Those who want the latest and greatest will be able to get faster processors without having to spend more money, and those looking for a bargain will be able to get still-fast Ryzen processors at even cheaper prices.

If everything pans out as we expect it, these new Matisse Refresh processors will be announced on June 16th and will be available on July 7th.



Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 2, matisse, matisse refresh, ryzen 9 3900xt
Via:  Chiphell via Videocardz
