AMD Ryzen 7950X3D Slashed Ahead Of Prime Day And More Killer PC Hardware Deals





Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (next week, in fact) and as in past years, you can expect a bevy of bargains on a wide assortment of items during the two-day event. You don't necessarily have to wait to score an enticing discount, though. There's always something on sale, and right now you can find AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D for its lowest price to date.





Ryzen 9 7950X3D product page and you'll be able to score the CPU for a cool $557 on Amazon. That's $142 below its MSRP, and some $44 (and change) below its previous all-time low on Amazon, when it briefly dipped to $601.12. The new low price comes courtesy of a coupon that knocks $72.99 off the already discounted price tag. Just check the coupon box on theproduct page and you'll be able to score the CPU for a cool. That's $142 below its MSRP, and some $44 (and change) below its previous all-time low on Amazon, when it briefly dipped to $601.12.





Ryzen 9 7900X3D is currently discounted to $531.88, which highlights how good of a deal this is for the 7950X3D. Not that dropping $557 on a processor is peanuts, but that's a great price for what ranks as AMD's top SKU and best chip for gaming. Based on Zen 4, the 7950X3D is a 16-core/32-thread CPU with a 4.2GHz base clock, 5.7GHz max boost clock, and a mountain of L3 cache (128MB, compared to 64MB on the regular 7950X). Meanwhile, the 12-core/24-threadis currently, which highlights how good of a deal this is for the 7950X3D.













The thing about a USP battery backup is you don't need one, until that moment you do. Battery backups won't improve your framerates, they won't make your PC run any faster, and there's no raw performance advantage compared to plugging your PC and other electronics into the wall or a surge protector. But if there's a power outage, you'll be glad you bought one.





CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD, which is a 1500VA/1000W battery backup. It's on sale right now for $207.80 on Amazon (save $40.92). The reason we like this model is because it has enough power to handle most high-end setups, and it uses a pure sine wave instead of a simulated/modified sine wave when on battery power. That means cleaner output for your PC and other electronics during a power outage. One that we recommend is the, which is a 1500VA/1000W battery backup. It's on sale right now for(save $40.92). The reason we like this model is because it has enough power to handle most high-end setups, and it uses a pure sine wave instead of a simulated/modified sine wave when on battery power. That means cleaner output for your PC and other electronics during a power outage.





There are 12 outlets on the back. Half of those provide both surge protection and battery power, while the other half provide surge protection only. On the front, you'll find a color LCD screen for a quick view of the vitals (like how much battery power is left).













ASUS VG278Q, a 27-inch display that's marked down to $149.99 (save $49.01). Pricing on this one often fluctuates with it usually bouncing back and forth between around $200 and $170. However, this discount marks its all-time low price on Amazon. Looking for a 1080p gaming monitor that's reasonably priced? Check out the, a 27-inch display that's marked down to. Pricing on this one often fluctuates with it usually bouncing back and forth between around $200 and $170. However, this discount marks its all-time low price on Amazon.





This is a good value for the money, provided you play games at 1920x1080. It's all about striking a balance between price and performance—it has 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and is an adaptive sync display (FreeSync Premium and G-Sync Compatible).





Other features include built-in 2W stereo speakers, ergonomic adjustments (height, tilt, swivel, and pivot), 400 nits brightness, and an assortment of inputs (1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x DVI-D Dual Link, 1x 3.5mm in, 1x 3.5mm out).





