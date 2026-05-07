AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 9755 Surfaces in Benchmark Leak with 8 Cores for Business PCs





AMD is getting ready to expand its modest lineup of Ryzen PRO 9000 series Zen 5 processors for the enterprise, according to multiple recent leaks. The latest one highlights a not-yet-announced Ryzen 7 PRO 9755 processor with the same core and thread configuration as AMD's existing Ryzen 7 PRO 9745, but with presumably faster clocks.





As things currently stand, AMD officially has three Ryzen PRO 9000 series processors on tap for the business segment. They include the following...

Ryzen 9 PRO 9945: 12C/24T, 3.4GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP

12C/24T, 3.4GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP Ryzen 7 PRO 9745: 8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP

8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP Ryzen 5 PRO 9645: 6C/12T, 3.9GHz to 5.4GHz, 65W TDP

At least two more models are evidently inbound. Earlier this week, we highlighted a leak involving a Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D model with 16 cores, 32 threads, and likely 128MB of L3 cache. The unannounced chip made a cameo on PassMark where it was identified as having just 32MB of L3 cache (and 16MB of L2 cache), but unless AMD is going readying a major curve ball for the business segment, that amount is incorrect.





It's way more likely that PassMark misidentified the extra cache, and that the Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D will feature the same 128MB L3 configuration as the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, along with the same 16MB of L2 cache for 144MB of total cache.





Fast forward to mid-week and PassMark has revealed yet another unreleased PRO model, the Ryzen 7 PRO 9745.







Source: PassMark





According to the PassMark listing (as spotted by Videocardz), the Ryzen 7 PRO 9745 features 8 cores and 16 threads, along with 32MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache (for 40MB of total cache). There is no mention of clock speeds, but for reference, the Ryzen 7 PRO 9745 that will sit just below the upcoming part features a 3.8GHz base clock and up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, along with a 65W TDP.





What about performance? It scored 4,604 in the single-core test and 38,100 in the multi-core test. The caveat is that the margin of error is listed as being "High" since there has only been one benchmark run on PassMark, but the results are roughly in line with what we'd expect from a clock speed boost.





Source: PassMark





To put the scores into context, the Ryzen 7 PRO 9745 averages 4,609 in PassMark's single-thread test and 37,082 in the multi-thread test. The leaked single-threaded benchmark score for the Ryzen 7 PRO 9755 is virtually the same (just 5 points lower, or 0.1% lower), while the multi-threaded score is 2.75% higher. Assuming the results are accurate, it's likely that the new chip will have a same base clock and a slightly higher boost clock.