AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Sneaks Into 3D V-Cache Lineup To Dominate Games

AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, which up to this point has only been a rumored upcoming addition to the company's 3D V-Cache chip family. It's a quiet launch without a press release, blog post, or even a blip on AMD's social media accounts, and the only reason we know it's real is because there is a dedicated support document for the new part on AMD's domain in France.
The lack of virtual balloons and streamers could be a case of someone in France flipping the switch prematurely, or the plan may have been a low key launch all along. Either way, we now have official confirmation that it's real. What we don't have, however, are confirmed specifications.
We can turn to a recent leak for presumed clarity, though. In October, @g01d3nm4ng0 (chi11eddog) referenced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D on X saying it will feature an 8-core/16-thread configuration with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 96MB of L3 cache, and a 120W TDP.
Those specs are almost identical to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, except for a 400MHz faster top end speed. This suggests to us that the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is the cream of the crop during the binning process. The 400MHz higher boost clock also means it should provide some separation from the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which we called an "ideal CPU for PC gamers" in our review
While not a truly game-changing addition to the 3D V-Cache family, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is certainly an intriguing one. Strictly for gaming, the 9800X3D has been the better choice compared to the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D
because it's cheaper than either of those higher-end SKUs (currently $449 on Amazon
) while matching and sometimes even beating them in games.
The official Ryzen 7 9850X3D listing
(as spotted
by @Olrak29_ on X) also adds credibility to there being a Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 on the horizong, which chi11eddog leaked at the same time as the chip that is now confirmed to exist. That part is said to feature a 16-core/32-thread configuration with a 4.3GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 192MB of L3 cache, and a 200W TPD.