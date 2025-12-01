AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Sneaks Into 3D V-Cache Lineup To Dominate Games





AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, which up to this point has only been a rumored upcoming addition to the company's 3D V-Cache chip family. It's a quiet launch without a press release, blog post, or even a blip on AMD's social media accounts, and the only reason we know it's real is because there is a dedicated support document for the new part on AMD's domain in France.





The lack of virtual balloons and streamers could be a case of someone in France flipping the switch prematurely, or the plan may have been a low key launch all along. Either way, we now have official confirmation that it's real. What we don't have, however, are confirmed specifications.





We can turn to a recent leak for presumed clarity, though. In October, @g01d3nm4ng0 (chi11eddog) referenced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D on X saying it will feature an 8-core/16-thread configuration with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 96MB of L3 cache, and a 120W TDP.

New Ryzen coming... 🧐🧐🧐

Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 - 200W, 16C32T, 192MB L3 cache, 5.6GHz/4.3GHz.

Ryzen 7 9850X3D - 120W, 8C16T, 96MB L3 cache, 5.6GHz/4.7GHz. — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) October 21, 2025

Those specs are almost identical to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, except for a 400MHz faster top end speed. This suggests to us that the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is the cream of the crop during the binning process. The 400MHz higher boost clock also means it should provide some separation from the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which we called an "ideal CPU for PC gamers" in our review





While not a truly game-changing addition to the 3D V-Cache family, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is certainly an intriguing one. Strictly for gaming, the 9800X3D has been the better choice compared to the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D because it's cheaper than either of those higher-end SKUs (currently $449 on Amazon ) while matching and sometimes even beating them in games.



