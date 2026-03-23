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AMD's Awesome Ryzen 7 9800X3D Gaming Chip Hits All-Time Low Price

by Paul LillyMonday, March 23, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT
Closeup of an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D installed in a motherboard.
Forget for a moment that PC memory and storage prices are getting out of control. If you're building a new gaming PC or upgrading and existing one, you could do a lot worse than assembling a system around AMD's spunky Ryzen 7 9800X3D (see our review). It's a stout chip for gaming, and even better, it's on sale for the lowest price it's ever been.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Slashed To $419.95 For A New All-Time Low Price

Perhaps in response to Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra Plus 5 250K Plus models (which we also posted a review on), you can score AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $419.95 at Amazon (12% off, save $59.05) right now. According to price tracking history by CamelCamelCamel, this is the first time the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has been priced this low.

Based on Zen 5, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 4.7GHz base clock and up to 5.2GHz boost clock. It also sports 8MB of L2 cache and a generous heaping of 96MB of L3 cache, for 104MB of total cache.

It's the boosted L3 cache courtesy of AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache that makes this chip such a capable gaming CPU. Yes, it's been supplanted by the Ryzen 9 9850X3D with a higher boost frequency, but it remains a great option with close to the same performance.

How does it stack up to Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh parts, though? Let's have a look at some benchmarks...

Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarks in 1080p.

Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarks in 4K.

Plucking a couple of Monster Hunter Wilds results from our Arrow Lake Refresh review that went live this morning, we see the Ryzen 7 9850X3D sitting at the top. We don't have Ryzen 7 9800X3D results in the same graphs, but you can expect similar performance. Also note that this is only a partial snapshot, though gaming on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is quite good in most titles.

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D, meanwhile, is listed for $485 at Amazon. That's a $65 (plus a nickel) price difference, which in today's landscape might be better applied to RAM or storage, if you're in need of either one.

Also note that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $419.95 comes with a download code for Crimson Desert.

Here are a few more CPU deals worth checking out...
Tags:  deals, AMD, Amazon, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 7 9800x3d
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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