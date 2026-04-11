AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Slashed To All-Time Low At $409.95





Sure, now may not be the most ideal time to build a new PC, but if you're looking to bite the bullet anyway, here is heads up that AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best gaming chips available, is on sale for an all-time low price. To sweeten the pot, it also come with a download code for Crimson Desert, a game that sells for $69.99 by itself.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Gaming CPU Is 14% Off

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $409.95 at Amazon (14% off, save $69.05) right now. When viewing the listing, be sure it says "Ships from and sold by Amazon.com" to ensure you qualify for the Crimson Desert promo, which should also appear in the listing beneath the price. You can scorefor(14% off, save $69.05) right now. When viewing the listing, be sure it says "Ships from and sold by Amazon.com" to ensure you qualify for the Crimson Desert promo, which should also appear in the listing beneath the price.





While going on two years old, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D remains one of the best chips for gaming, particularly with this latest discount in play. You can check our review for our full analysis with lots of benchmarks, but short and to the point, this chip delivers great gaming performance, it's relatively power efficiency and easy to cool, and general computing performance is solid too.





In terms of the bare metal design, the Ryzen 9 9800X3D is based on AMD's latest generation Zen 5 architecture with an 8-core/16-thread design. It features a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and a heaping 96MB pile of L3 cache for 104MB of total cache. The default TDP is 120W.

Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus + 750W PSU Bundle Is $219.99









Core Ultra 5 250K Plus + 750W power supply for $219.99 at Newegg. If you'd rather build a gaming PC around Intel's silicon, you can snag the newly-mintedfor





We also reviewed the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus , alongside the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, both of which are part of Intel's new Arrow Lake Refresh lineup. Here's what we said about it:

The 250K Plus punches well above its weight. It typically outruns the higher priced Ryzen 7 9700X and 9850X3D in creator focused, multi-threaded workloads. Gaming performance, while not as strong as AMD, is still 'good enough', especially for the price point.

The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is an 18-core part with 6 performance cores clocked at 4.2GHz to 5.3GHz and 12 efficient cores clocked at 3.3GHz to 4.6GHz. It also features 30MB of L2 cache, 30MB of L3 cache, a dedicated NPU capable of 13 TOPS, and a base 125W TDP (159W max turbo power TDP).





Intel's recommended pricing is $189 to $199, which applies to bulk purchases. We haven't seen this chip at retail until now, but can expect that street pricing will around where Newegg has it currently.





The bonus here is the free 750W power supply that is from Newegg's house brand, Rosewill. It's a semi-modular unit with 80+ Bronze certification, and its sells for $69.95 if purchased separately.



