AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G Benchmarks Break Cover For A Performance Preview





Geekbench scores for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 5 8600G and Ryzen 7 8700G have cropped up online, giving us a sneak peek of each new chip's performance. The leaked benchmark scores indicate that AMD’s new Ryzen 8000 APUs will not be much slower than their lower TDP Ryzen 7000 counterparts, despite having a deficit in L3 cache capacity. If this performance behavior extends to the chips in other real-world workloads, AMD’s Ryzen 8000 APUs will be virtual clones of AMD’s existing Ryzen 7000 parts, but feature much more potent integrated graphics and AI hardware acceleration.

The Ryzen 5 8600G lands in a somewhat different position, with a 10.5% higher score in Geekbench 6’s single-core benchmark compared to its closest counterpart, the Ryzen 5 7600. In the multi-core benchmark, the 8600G was also faster than the 7600, but not as fast as in the single-core test, with a difference of about 6.8%.





Geekbench 6.2.2 Listing Featuring AMD's Ryzen 7 8700G







CPU

Single-Core

Multi-Core

Ryzen 7 8700G

2,720 14,326 Ryzen 7 7700

2,845 14,682 Ryzen 5 8600G

2,474 11,453 Ryzen 5 7600

2,734 12,238

