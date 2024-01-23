CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G Benchmarks Break Cover For A Performance Preview

by Aaron KlotzTuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:17 PM EDT
708px amd ryzen
Geekbench scores for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 5 8600G and Ryzen 7 8700G have cropped up online, giving us a sneak peek of each new chip's performance. The leaked benchmark scores indicate that AMD’s new Ryzen 8000 APUs will not be much slower than their lower TDP Ryzen 7000 counterparts, despite having a deficit in L3 cache capacity. If this performance behavior extends to the chips in other real-world workloads, AMD’s Ryzen 8000 APUs will be virtual clones of AMD’s existing Ryzen 7000 parts, but feature much more potent integrated graphics and AI hardware acceleration.

The Ryzen 7 8700G scored 2,720 points in Geekbench 6.2.2’s single-core benchmark, and 14,326 points in Geekbench 6.2.2’s multi-core benchmark. The Ryzen 5 8600G, scored 2,474 points in the same single-core test and 11,453 points in the same multi-core test. Compared to the 8700G’s closest rival in AMD’s existing desktop lineup, the Ryzen 7 7700, the 8700G was 4.6% slower in the single-core benchmark and just 2.6% slower in the multi-core test.

The Ryzen 5 8600G lands in a somewhat different position, with a 10.5% higher score in Geekbench 6’s single-core benchmark compared to its closest counterpart, the Ryzen 5 7600. In the multi-core benchmark, the 8600G was also faster than the 7600, but not as fast as in the single-core test, with a difference of about 6.8%.

AmdRyzen8700gGeekbenchBenchmark
Geekbench 6.2.2 Listing Featuring AMD's Ryzen 7 8700G

CPU
  Single-Core
 Multi-Core
 Ryzen 7 8700G
  2,720  14,326
 Ryzen 7 7700
  2,845  14,682
 Ryzen 5 8600G
  2,474  11,453
 Ryzen 5 7600
  2,734  12,238

Besides the 10% performance jump on the Ryzen 5 8600G, these new Geekbench 6 results indicate that AMD’s Ryzen 8000 series APUs will be very similar to AMD’s 65W Ryzen 7000 chips from a performance perspective. This makes a lot of sense considering both line-ups share similar specifications on the CPU side. The Ryzen 5 7600 offers a maximum turbo frequency of 5.1GHz and six Zen 4 cores, while the Ryzen 5 8600G has a maximum boost clock of 5GHz flat and the same six-core configuration. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 8700G features the same eight Zen 4 core configuration as the 7700, but comes with a 200MHz lower boost clock (5.3GHz vs 5.1GHz.)

Cache capacity is also lower in the Ryzen 8000 series, going from 32MB on Ryzen 7000 non-X3D parts down to just 16MB, similar to prior generations. But, Geekbench 6.2.2 is not really sensitive to the lower cache capacity. Either way, Geekbench is but one test. In addition, we also don’t know what memory speed the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs were using. As such, take these results with a grain of salt.

That said Geekbench’s results do closely match what we would expect from the 8700G and 8600G’s hardware specifications. Depending on pricing, the Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 5 8600G could end up outperforming AMD’s 65W Zen 4 parts in the DIY market. With the addition of a high-performance iGPU and NPU, if they are priced similarly to the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600, respectively, they'll be attactive parts for more mainstream builds. But we will have to wait to see where street pricing lands after the chips are released before we can make any determinations.
Tags:  AMD, CPUs, APUs, ryzen-8000g
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment