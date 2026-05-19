AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D Leak: Budget 8-Core AM5 Chip Keeps Full 3D V-Cache Intact

AMD is out here like, 'You get 3D V-Cache, you get 3D V-Cache, EVERYONE gets 3D V-cache!
', and we're all for it. The company's been cranking out new 3D V-Cache chips on platforms both newer (like the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition
) and less new, and the latest leak suggests another entry is coming that will fall into the latter category, with a not-yet-announced Ryzen 7 7700X3D on the horizon.
If true, this would be the sixth 3D V-Cache model within AMD's last-generation Ryzen 7000 series based on Zen 4. It would also presumably give users a more affordable option to build a gaming PC around. Here is where it would slot in among AMD's existing Zen 4 options, with street prices listed...
Yes, pricing is out of whack between the Ryzen 5 7600X3D launched in 2024
and 7500X3D that came out in 2025, but if we had to guess, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D would debut in the neighborhood of $299, at least if AMD wants it to be a viable option compared to the existing models.
Again, nothing is confirmed at this point, but according to chi11eddog, a known leaker on X, a Ryzen 7 7700X3D is coming and will feature an 8-core/16-thread design and 96MB of L3 cache, both of which match the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. However, it will tamer clocks with a 4GHz base clock and up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, compared to 4.2GHz and 5GHz, respectively, for the 7800X3D.
Pricing will obviously be key. Assuming the specs are accurate (and that the chip exists in the first place), we can guesstimate where performance will land based on what we already know about the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which we dubbed the return of the PC gaming king when we reviewed it
back in 2023. While several years have passed since then and there are now Ryzen 9000X3D options based on Zen 5, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still a solid option for a gaming PC.