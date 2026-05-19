AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D Leak: Budget 8-Core AM5 Chip Keeps Full 3D V-Cache Intact





AMD is out here like, 'You get 3D V-Cache, you get 3D V-Cache, EVERYONE gets 3D V-cache!', and we're all for it. The company's been cranking out new 3D V-Cache chips on platforms both newer (like the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition ) and less new, and the latest leak suggests another entry is coming that will fall into the latter category, with a not-yet-announced Ryzen 7 7700X3D on the horizon.





If true, this would be the sixth 3D V-Cache model within AMD's last-generation Ryzen 7000 series based on Zen 4. It would also presumably give users a more affordable option to build a gaming PC around. Here is where it would slot in among AMD's existing Zen 4 options, with street prices listed...