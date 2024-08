AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D Budget Gaming CPU Is Reportedly Launching Next Month

While exact specs are unknown, we can gather it will still be a great gaming CPU at a likely price that comes in under $300. This all important price target will keep gamers happy to still have competent performance in gaming focused use cases. While the newer Ryzen 9000 chips such as the Ryzen 7 9700X excel at multicore performance, it likely is not needed for gaming-only purposes.AMD's Zen 5 architecture -based Ryzen 9000 CPUs have also had a bit of a rocky release, with an initial launch delay. Power targets for the Ryzen 7 9700X may also be moved from the initial 65-watt TDP, to a higher wattage to allow it to perform better. In contrast, Ryzen 7000 CPUs have been stable and Zen 4 is arguably a more mature platform.The original bottleneck for Ryzen 7000 sales on AM5 came down to more expensive motherboards and a need for DDR5 RAM, compared to AM4. This hurdle has been mostly overcome, with DDR5 pricing coming down significantly since release. A more affordable Ryzen 7600X3D would only help to reduce overall platform costs for those thinking of upgrading to AM5. For existing owners of entry-level Ryzen 7000, the X3D variant may also make sense as a drop-in upgrade.According to the leak, we would expect this new CPU to be released sometime in early September, pricing and specs should be revealed sometime near that date.