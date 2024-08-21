CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D Budget Gaming CPU Is Reportedly Launching Next Month

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, August 21, 2024, 09:18 AM EDT
AMD recently launched its Ryzen 9000 lineup of Zen 5 CPUs, including the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X. If you have a tighter budget and wish to remain focused on gaming performance, there is another CPU potentially coming soon. No, it is not the anticipated 3D V-Cache versions of the Ryzen 9000 series, which are likely to come at a later date. 

According to a well-known AMD leaker on X, Hoang Anh Phu, AMD plans to launch a Ryzen 5 7600X3D, which is a Zen 4 part. It is not uncommon for AMD to continuously release processors for its older architecture even when a new one is released. Case in point, Ryzen 5000 also got fresh CPUs such as the Ryzen 5 5600X3D after AM4 aged. 

The Ryzen 5 7600X3D will be the first 6-core CPU as an X3D variant for the Ryzen 7000 series. The current best-of-the-best gaming CPU is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which has stood up against even the refreshed Ryzen 9000 lineup when it comes to gaming (it's also available for a great price on Amazon these days).

While exact specs are unknown, we can gather it will still be a great gaming CPU at a likely price that comes in under $300. This all important price target will keep gamers happy to still have competent performance in gaming focused use cases. While the newer Ryzen 9000 chips such as the Ryzen 7 9700X excel at multicore performance, it likely is not needed for gaming-only purposes. 

AMD's Zen 5 architecture-based Ryzen 9000 CPUs have also had a bit of a rocky release, with an initial launch delay. Power targets for the Ryzen 7 9700X may also be moved from the initial 65-watt TDP, to a higher wattage to allow it to perform better. In contrast, Ryzen 7000 CPUs have been stable and Zen 4 is arguably a more mature platform. 

The original bottleneck for Ryzen 7000 sales on AM5 came down to more expensive motherboards and a need for DDR5 RAM, compared to AM4. This hurdle has been mostly overcome, with DDR5 pricing coming down significantly since release. A more affordable Ryzen 7600X3D would only help to reduce overall platform costs for those thinking of upgrading to AM5. For existing owners of entry-level Ryzen 7000, the X3D variant may also make sense as a drop-in upgrade. 

According to the leak, we would expect this new CPU to be released sometime in early September, pricing and specs should be revealed sometime near that date.
