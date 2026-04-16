AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D May Return As AM4 10th Anniversary Edition CPU





Elvis may have left the building never to perform live again, but there is another king that may be returning, according to a leaked image that is making the rounds. That would be AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D , a chip we once declared to be the "king of PC gaming" when we reviewed it back in 2022. According to the leaked image, AMD is preparing an AM4 Anniversary Edition to celebrate a decade of socket longevity.





The AM4 socket has been a highlight of AMD's emergence as a modern day heavyweight contender coinciding with the launch of its first-generation Zen architecture. Whereas Intel has been oft criticized for abandoning sockets earlier and more frequently than enthusiasts would like (a trait it has vowed to address for future chips), AMD's AM4 socket stuck around for several generations, supporting Zen+, Zen 2, and Zen 3 CPUs.





Only with the release of Zen 4 (Ryzen 7000 series) with DDR5 memory support did AMD finally introduce a new AM5 socket for its mainstream processors. Up until then, Ryzen owners had the ability to update their AM4 motherboard's BIOS to support new chips based on newer architectures, at least for the most part.





That includes AMD's eventual release of processors with 3D V-Cache starting with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. AMD has released several more 3D V-Cache models since then, including ones based on Zen 4 and Zen 5 (the latter of which sports second-generation 3D V-Cache), but evidently, the OG model is making a comeback.

An image posted by X by prominent leaker HXL (@9550pro), as spotted by Videocardz, shows a Chinese-language slide highlighting a Ryzen 7 5800X3D AM4 Anniversary Edition processor. The image suggests that the specs remain unchanged, and HXL is under the same impression, saying "it is identical to the original 5800X3D; it is merely a so-calledm AM4 10th Anniversary Edition."





If true, that will undoubtedly disappoint some people, though it's possible that AMD could make it a more interesting launch in some other way. We'll have to wait and see.





To recap, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an 8-core/16-tread chip based on Zen 3 and built on a 12-nanometer manufacturing process. It features a 3.4GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, 4MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of L3 cache (for 100MB of total cache).





One way AMD could make the relaunch stand out is by bundling a CPU cooler with the Anniversary Edition model, as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D doesn't currently come with one. Where that gets tricky, however, is with AMD recommending a liquid cooler for "optimal performance."