AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8-Core, 16-Thread Mobile CPU Leaked Benchmarks Spell Trouble For Intel





Anticipation is running high for AMD's recently announced Ryzen 4000 series of mobile processors to trickle into retail (by way of OEM laptops), and as we wait, leaked benchmarks may provide a glimpse of what kind of performance the new CPUs will offer. To wit, a 3DMark entry for a Ryzen 7 4800HS shows the mobile part performing roughly on par with an Intel Core i7-9700K desktop processor.





Before we get to the benchmark result, let's go over the specifications, and the mobile lineup in general. The Ryzen 4000 series is based on AMD's latest generation 7-nanometer Zen 2 CPU architecture . There are various SKUs, some of which are intended for ultrathin laptops (Ryzen 4000 U-series) and others for higher octane laptops (Ryzen 4000 H-series).





The Ryzen 7 4800HS falls into the latter category and is essentially a binned version of the Ryzen 7 4800H that is exclusive to ASUS for the time being. Both chips sport 8 cores and 16 threads, with a 2.9GHz base clock and 4.2GHz max turbo clock. They also have 8MB of L3 cache. The Ryzen 7 4800H has a a configurable TDP range of 34-54W, with 45W being the default, and the Ryzen 7 4800HS settles in at 35W.





Twitter user APISAK, who is a prominent leaker, claims to have spotted a 3DMark entry showing the Ryzen 7 4800HS scoring 8,730 in the CPU portion of the Time Spy benchmark. How does that compare to other CPUs? Unfortunately, we do not maintain a collection of Time Spy CPU scores. However, a look around the web shows Intel's 9th generation Core i7-9700K typically scoring between 8,200 to 8,400 in the same benchmark.





The Core i7-9700K is an 8-core/8-thread chip, so it lacks Hyper Threading. Other specifications include a 3.6Hz base clock, 4.9GHz boost clock, 12MB of L3 cache, and a 95W TDP.





APISAK also took the liberty of providing some other Time Spy CPU scores. Here's a rundown...