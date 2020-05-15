AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 8-Core Zen 2 Renoir Desktop APU Smiles For The Camera





So, about those upcoming Ryzen 4000 series desktop APUs that have been the subject of numerous leaks. Up to this point, the leaks and rumors have almost entirely consisted of benchmark database entries. Then more recently, AMD's full product product stack was seemingly revealed . For the first time, however, there is a photo of an actual Renoir desktop processor.





Unless AMD throws us a giant curve ball, its Ryzen 4000 series desktop APUs will pair Zen 2 CPU cores with Vega GPU cores. This will mark a significant upgrade over the existing Ryzen 3000 series of desktop APUs, both because Zen 2 brings a nice all-around bump in performance compared to Zen+, and it seems there will be 8-core/16-thread options this time around.





One of those is on display, the Ryzen 7 4700G, which posed for somebody's camera. You can see it up top, courtesy of Videocardz. The unnamed source who provided the photo told the site it is the final version and that Renoir APUs should find their way to retail stores soon. Still no word on an actual release date or potential pricing, though.







Assuming this is a legitimate leak, I have no idea why the person behind the camera could not take two seconds to steady their hands and snap a decent shot. I've done my best to sharpen it a bit in Photoshop, but it's frustrating that leakers often go this route—it takes actual effort to snap a blurry photo on today's cameras. Perhaps this is a so-called controlled leak to drum up excitement and anticipation. Either way, this is a pet peeve of mine.







My little rant aside, the supposed engineering sample confirms there will be a Ryzen 7 4700G (assuming this is real, that is). And if a recent leak is any indication, it will be one of at least 22 desktop APUs on tap from AMD.





AMD's Zen+-based APUs top out at 4 cores and 8 threads, along with up to 11 compute units on the graphics side. For this next round, it looks like AMD will roll out 4-core/8-thread, 6-core/12-thread, and 8-core/16-thread models, with up to 8 CUs.





That's three fewer CUs at the top-end, though faster clocks and optimizations should help offset the difference, at least in theory. We can't wait to find out.



