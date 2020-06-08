Strong AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 8-Core Performance Unveiled In AOTS Game Benchmark Leak





Every week brings with it a fresh set of leaks , not because it is customary, but due to interesting new products being right around the corner. On the CPU side, AMD is rumored to be refreshing its Ryzen 3000 series desktop processors. Well, some of them, anyway. One of those processors—the Ryzen 7 3800XT—has poked its head in the Ashes of the Singularity (AOTS) benchmark database.





AOTS is a common destination for supposed previews of unreleased products (as are 3DMark, Geekbench, and to a lesser extent, the SANDRA utility). In this case, Twitter user and prominent online leak detective @_rogame spotted the new entry. Here is a look at the benchmark run...







Source: Twitter (@_rogame) via Ashes of the Singularity







We are unable to verify if the listing is legitimate, but as shown, the Ryzen 7 3800XT is an 8-core/16-thread processor. No surprise there—as with previous leaks, it retains the same number of physical cores and threads as the regular Ryzen 7 3800X.





The listing does not reveal any other illuminating data, particularly clockspeeds or the cache arrangement. If past leaks are to be believed, it will have a 4.2GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock, along with 32MB of L3 cache, 4MB of L2 cache, and a 105W TPD.







It is one of the three refreshed Zen 2 processors rumored to be on tap. The other two include the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. Specifications are mostly the same between the XT and X variants, except the XT models have higher base and boost clocks across the board, according to recently leaked data . Here's a look at the breakdown, as recently revealed at a retail site in France...

Ryzen 9 3900XT: 12 cores / 24 threads, 4.1GHz to 4.8GHz, 64MB L3, 6MB L2, 105W TDP

12 cores / 24 threads, 4.1GHz to 4.8GHz, 64MB L3, 6MB L2, 105W TDP Ryzen 9 3900X: 12 cores / 24 threads, 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz, 64MB L3, 6MB L2, 105W TDP





12 cores / 24 threads, 3.8GHz to 4.6GHz, 64MB L3, 6MB L2, 105W TDP Ryzen 7 3800XT: 8 cores / 16 threads, 4.2GHz to 4.8GHz, 32MB L3, 4MB L2, 105W TDP

8 cores / 16 threads, 4.2GHz to 4.8GHz, 32MB L3, 4MB L2, 105W TDP Ryzen 7 3800X: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.9GHz to 4.5GHz, 32MB L3, 4MB L2, 105W TDP





8 cores / 16 threads, 3.9GHz to 4.5GHz, 32MB L3, 4MB L2, 105W TDP Ryzen 5 3600XT: 6 cores / 12 threads, 4GHz to 4.7GHz, 32MB L3, 3MB L2, 95W TDP

6 cores / 12 threads, 4GHz to 4.7GHz, 32MB L3, 3MB L2, 95W TDP Ryzen 5 3600X: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3.8GHz to 4.4GHz, 32MB L3, 3MB L2, 95W TDP

As for the AOTS benchmark run, we don't want to read too much into it, because we have no idea what clockspeed the chip is running at. There are also other factors at play, including the motherboard/chipset, drivers, and so forth.







Generally speaking, however, the leaked scores are roughly on par to other AOTS benchmark runs on systems with a regular Ryzen 7 3800X installed. Strong performance, in other words (the numbers that are of interest are the CPU framerates).





While interesting, we will have to wait until these chips actually land to find out how they truly compare to existing Zen 2 parts. If they arrive with faster clockspeeds as outlined above, we can expect a minor performance bump. But we are also interested to see if any other optimizations come into play, and how that might affect overall performance, overclocking headroom, and thermals.





