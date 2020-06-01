AMD Ryzen 3000XT Matisse Refresh CPUs Listed Online Ahead Of Rumored July Launch





There is plenty of smoke surrounding a batch of upcoming processors based on AMD's current-generation Zen 2 CPU architecture , and where there is this much smoke, you will usually find fire. That's not to say AMD has officially announced a Zen 2 refresh. However, in lieu of an official unveiling, the three rumored Zen 2 CPUs on tap have been spotted on a retail website in France.





Those CPUs are all part of the Ryzen 3000XT series . The "XT" designation separates these from AMD's original Zen 2 lineup, as do the specifications. To be clear, these are not next-generation parts—they are still based on Zen 2, but with slightly beefier specifications compared to their regular "X" counterparts, presumably to counter Intel's recent Comet Lake-S launch

So, what are we looking at? Well, Twitter user @NotDjey (via Videocardz) spotted the listings on Materiel.net, which posted the model names, specifications, and pricing.













The listing for the Ryzen 9 3900XT indicates it is a 12-core/24-thread processor with a 4.1GHz base clock and 4.8GHz max boost clock, along with 64MB of L3 cache and 6MB of L2 cache, wrapped in a 105W TDP package. For the comparison, the Ryzen 9 3900X sports a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz max boost clock, with the other specifications being the same.





Pricing rings in at €499.90, which is around $555 in US currency. The same site lists the Ryzen 9 3900X at €514.94 (~$572).





The listing for the Ryzen 7 3800XT pegs the CPU as an 8-core/16-thread part with a 4.2GHz base clock, 4.8GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, 4MB of L2 cache, and a 105W TDP. Pricing is €459 (~$510) on this one, versus €429.95 (~$478) for a Ryzen 7 3800X on the same site. Here again, we are looking a bump in clockspeed, as the Ryzen 7 3800X sports a 3.9GHz base clock and 4.5GHz max boost clock.





Finally, the listing for the Ryzen 5 3600X shows that model being a 6-core/12-thread CPU with a 4GHz base clock, 4.7GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, 3MB of L2 cache, and a 95W TDP, priced at €319 (~$355). For comparison, the Ryzen 5 3600X is clocked at 3.8GHz to 4.4GHz, and priced at €269.95 (~$300) at the same retailer.

Pricing is on the high side compared to other retailers, and it's also odd that the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT come in at lower price points than their non-XT counterparts, whereas the reverse is true for the Ryzen 5 3600XT. What's more interesting to us are the specifications. While pricing will vary by retailer and territory, the specifications will be the same.





Of course, the specs could be wrong as well, though if the retailer has already been informed by AMD about the new parts is prepping for the release (with these listings going online prematurely), then they very well could be indicative of the final products. Hopefully we'll find out soon, as the XT models are rumored to launch next month.

