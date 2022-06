Zen 4 On AM4 May Not Happen But We Might Get A Monster Ryzen 9 5900X3D Gaming CPU

In part, we're responsible for this rumor. Speaking to us on YouTube , AMD's Robert Hallock said that AMD's sockets, AM4 and AM5, are to "co-exist," and that AM4 "has a lot of life." However, he also did say that while there may still be more CPUs for AM4, "nothing specifically is planned right now." Speaking to Forbes, he was a little more direct. Forbes' Antony Leather asked Hallock if the 5800X3D was the last processor for AM4, and Hallock said "probably not."