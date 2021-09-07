AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPU Pricing Trends Downward Ahead Of Intel Alder Lake Launch





Although things were pretty much touch and go during the months following the launch of AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Zen 3) consumer desktop processors, supply levels are looking much better these days. Ryzen 5000 inventory is looking so good; in fact, we're envious that we can't say the same for Radeon RX 6000 and GeForce RTX 30 gaming cards that are still experiencing shortages (which could last through the end of 2022 ).

The healthy inventory coupled with the incoming 12th generation Alder Lake processors from Intel means some of the best deals to date are available for Ryzen 5000 processors. Additionally, all four mainline Ryzen 5000 desktop processors -- Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 9 5950X -- are trending well below their MSRPs, which is good news for gamers.





The flagship Ryzen 9 5950X has an MSRP of $799, but it is currently selling for $749 at Amazon. While this might "only" represent a $50 discount, these processors were selling for closer to $1,000 (or higher) at launch. Amazon (direct seller) doesn't currently have the Ryzen 9 5900X in stock, but the Ryzen 7 5800X is ringing up at $392.99 (versus an MSRP of $449). Finally, the Ryzen 5 5600X is on sale at Amazon for $272.99 compared to an MSRP of $299.

It's a similar situation over at Best Buy, with discounts across the board.

Not surprisingly, Newegg is also in on the discount action, including the lowest pricing we've seen in a while on the Ryzen 7 5800X (after coupon).

With Alder Lake rumored for an October 27th announcement and November 19th launch, it's nice to see that prices are dropping on the Zen 3 lineup. However, what will be interesting is how competitive Alder Lake will be against AMD's nearly year-old consumer desktop processors. We'll be especially interested in seeing how the 16-core, 24-thread Core i9-12900K stacks up against the Ryzen 9 5950X. Intel hasn't fielded a core-for-core match for the Ryzen 9 family until now, so it will be an intriguing battle to watch.