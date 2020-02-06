AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U Zen 2 APU Debuts In First Leaked Benchmarks





As we await the arrival of laptops and perhaps mini PCs outfitted with AMD's recently announced Ryzen 4000 series of mobile APUs , we are left to wonder what actual performance will be like, and how it will compare to Intel's offerings. This is where leaked benchmarks come into play, and incidentally, a Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U APU has seemingly made an appearance in the UserBenchmarks database.





We say "seemingly" because you just never know with these things. Assuming the listing is accurate, however, it gives us an idea of how this particular "Renoir" APU compares to Intel's lineup, at least in this single benchmark. The listing also outlines a few specifications for the Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U chip.







Credit goes to prominent leaker APISAK for spotting the database entry, and giving the world a heads up on Twitter. According to the listing, the Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U wields 4 physical cores and 8 threads, with a 2.5GHz base clock and 3.1GHz turbo frequency. The database entry indicates it is the brains of a Lenovo laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. Interestingly, AMD's non-Pro Ryzen 3 4300U wields 4 cores and 4 threads.







Source: UserBenchmark (via APISAK on Twitter)







It's not clear if this is an engineering sample or finalized silicon. If it is the former, clockspeeds and the resulting performance could end up different than what is shown (usually for the better, though not necessarily). As things stand, however, this is a decent showing for the Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U and AMD's transition to 7 nanometers in mobile (finally!).





To put things into perspective, here's a comparison of the leaked Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U and Intel's Core i7-8565U , which is also a 4-core/8-thread CPU...







Source: UserBenchmark







The Core i7-8565U is a Whisky Lake chip built on Intel's 14nm node. It has the same number of cores and threads as the Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U, but with a 1.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz max turbo frequency, along with 8MB of L3 cache.





In the UserBenchmark database, the leaked Ryzen 3 Pro 4300U has a 3 percent edge over the Core i7-8565U. However, Intel's more recent 4-core/8-thread Core i5-10210U ( Comet Lake-U ) is listed as being 6 percent faster than AMD's new part. The integrated graphics on the Core i5-10210U aren't all that exciting, though, so draw whatever conclusion you like.





We're not putting too much stock into all this, and instead will wait until we have an opportunity to spends some hands-on time with AMD's new silicon. That said, AMD is claiming big gains over the previous generation APUs—twice the performance per watt, 5X faster state switching, and significantly improved GPU performance.





The U-series is aimed at ultrathin laptops and consists of the Ryzen 7 4800U (8 cores / 16 threads, 1.8GHz to 4.2GHz, 12MB cache, 15W TDP), Ryzen 7 4700U (8 cores / 8 threads, 2GHz to 4.1GHz, 12MB cache, 15W TDP), Ryzen 5 4600U (6 cores / 12 threads, 2.1GHz to 4GHz, 11MB cache, 15W TDP), Ryhzen 5 4500U (6 cores / 6 threads, 2.3GHz to 4GHz, 11MB cache, 15W TDP), and Ryzen 3 4300U (4 cores / 4 threads, 2.7GHz to 3.7GHz, 6MB cache, 15W TDP).







