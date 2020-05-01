AMD’s $99 Ryzen 3 3100 Zen 2 CPU Shows 4.6GHz All-Core Overclocking Potential In New Leak





Late last month, AMD officially announced the newest members of the Zen 2 desktop processor family: the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X . Both are 4-core/8-thread processors, and like their other Ryzen 3000 counterparts (save for the APUs) lack integrated Radeon graphics.

The value leader of the two is no doubt the Ryzen 3 3100, which has a 65-watt TDP, a base clock of 3.6GHz, a boost clock of 3.9GHz and an MSRP of just $99. As we’ve previously seen in leaked Geekbench 5.1.0 scores, the Ryzen 3 3100 is punching above its weight class in single- and multi-core benchmarks, absolutely destroying the likes of the Intel Core i3-9100F. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3 3300X was fighting toe-to-toe with the Core i5-9600K in Geekbench 4.4.2.

Today we’re getting a glimpse at the overclocking potential of the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X, and it looks good for enthusiasts on a budget. First of all, both the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X come from the factory unlocked, and we should also mention that AMD’s 7nm chips are pretty mature at this point (Ryzen 3000 first launched back in July 2019). With this in mind, benchmark mastermind _rogame has found 3DMark entries showing the Ryzen 3 3100 hitting a maximum of 4.6GHz across all cores.

Not to be left out, the Ryzen 3 3300X – which will retail for $120 and has base/boost clocks of 3.8GHz/4.3GHz – was able to hit an all-core overclock of 4.4GHz. Time Spy CPU benchmark results for the Ryzen 3 3100 (@4.5GHz) and the Ryzen 3 3300X (@4.4GHz) came in at 5481 and 5472 respectively.

Obviously, we don’t know what kind of cooling was employed with these overclocks, but we’d imagine that it wasn’t anything too exotic (perhaps even using the stock Wraith cooler). Whatever the case, AMD appears to have hit a performance/pricing sweet spot with these new Ryzen 3 processors, and we can’t wait to see how far they can be pushed once we get them into our labs. At this point, AMD has penciled in a May 21st launch date for the two processors, which will debut alongside B550 motherboards.