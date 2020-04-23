CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, April 23, 2020, 09:53 AM EDT

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X And Ryzen 3 3100 Benchmark Leaks Show Potent Multi-Core Value

AMD Ryzen
If processors were free, we would all be rocking top shelf SKUs, like a Threadripper part or a Ryzen 9 3950X. Silicon does not come free, of course, and so we have to balance a budget with performance expectations. Sometimes that balance exceeds expectations. That appears to be the case with AMD's recently announced Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 processors, both of which have made cameos in the Geekbench database.

Geekbench is a popular benchmark that we ourselves often lean on when reviewing various products. It is also a frequent destination for unreleased hardware, providing an early (albeit unofficial) glimpse of potential performance. There are caveats, naturally, but we make do with what we have. And right now, we have some leaked scores to look at.

Twitter user APISAK spotted the database entries and gets another hat tip from us. Before we get into the performance data, let's talk about AMD's latest generation budget CPUs.

The Ryzen 3 3300X is a 4-core/8-thread processor with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.3GHz max boost clock. It also has 18MB of total cache, a 65W TDP, and is built on AMD's 7-nanotemer Zen 2 CPU architecture. Suggested pricing is $120.

AMD's Ryzen 3 3100, on the other hand, is similar across the board, except it has a 3.6GHz base clock and 3.9GHz max boost clock. The suggested pricing on the Ryzen 3 3100 is $99.

"AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing," said Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM of AMD’s client business unit. "With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights."

As you are about to see, AMD was not kidding with the above statement.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X And Ryzen 3 3100 Show Strong Performance In Leaked Benchmarks

Here are the entries on Geekbench (note that the Ryzen 3 3300X benchmark entry was obtained from Geekbench 4.4.2 while the Ryzen 3 3100 scores are from Geekbench 5.1.0)...

Geekbench - Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100
Ryzen 3 3300X (Left, Geekbench 4) and Ryzen 3 3100 (Right, Geekbench 5) - Source: Geekbench via APISAK

As a point of reference, our own collection of Geekbench 4.3.4 scores (slightly different version than what the Ryzen 3 3300X was run on) shows the Ryzen 3 3300X performing roughly on par with Intel's Core i5-9600K processor. Here's how the scores compare...
  • Intel Core i5-9600K: 5,661 single-core, 22,166 multi-core
  • Leaked AMD Ryzen 3 3300X: 5,874 single-core, 20,948 multi-core
The Core i5-9600K is a 6-core/6-thread processor with a 3.7GHz base clock, 4.6GHz boost clock, 9MB of L3 cache, and a 95W TDP. Looking at the leaked Ryzen 3 3300X scores, the unofficial run posted a higher single-core score than what we obtained with a Core i5-9600K, and a lower multi-core score. It is pretty close in both categories.

Things get even more interesting if looking at the rounded up benchmark scores at CPU-Monkey, a CPU comparison and benchmark aggregation site. Looking at the Ryzen 3 3300X CPU-Monkey page, it is shown performing competitively with high-performing chips in the single-core portions of Cinebench R20 and Cinebench R15, and besting Intel's Core i7-7700K in both single-core and multi-core benchmark runs.

Likewise, the Ryzen 3 3100 CPU-Monkey page shows similar single-core performance characteristics, which is not surprising since this is another Zen 2 part at decent clocks. It lags behind the Core i7-7700K in multi-core performance (if looking the site's comparison), and destroys the 4-core/4-thread Core i3-9100F in multi-threaded benchmarks. Having double the number of threads makes a difference.

Bear in mind that all of the Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 numbers are leaked scores. As always, we will wait until we have had a chance to test them ourselves to draw any concrete conclusions. In the meantime, however, these budget chips are looking very promising.


Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 3 3100, ryzen 3 3300x
Via:  APISAK (via Twitter)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms