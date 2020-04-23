AMD Ryzen 3 3300X And Ryzen 3 3100 Benchmark Leaks Show Potent Multi-Core Value





If processors were free, we would all be rocking top shelf SKUs, like a Threadripper part or a Ryzen 9 3950X . Silicon does not come free, of course, and so we have to balance a budget with performance expectations. Sometimes that balance exceeds expectations. That appears to be the case with AMD's recently announced Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 processors, both of which have made cameos in the Geekbench database.





Geekbench is a popular benchmark that we ourselves often lean on when reviewing various products. It is also a frequent destination for unreleased hardware, providing an early (albeit unofficial) glimpse of potential performance. There are caveats, naturally, but we make do with what we have. And right now, we have some leaked scores to look at.





Twitter user APISAK spotted the database entries and gets another hat tip from us. Before we get into the performance data, let's talk about AMD's latest generation budget CPUs.





Ryzen 3 3300X is a 4-core/8-thread processor with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.3GHz max boost clock. It also has 18MB of total cache, a 65W TDP, and is built on AMD's 7-nanotemer Theis a 4-core/8-thread processor with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.3GHz max boost clock. It also has 18MB of total cache, a 65W TDP, and is built on AMD's 7-nanotemer Zen 2 CPU architecture . Suggested pricing is $120.





AMD's Ryzen 3 3100, on the other hand, is similar across the board, except it has a 3.6GHz base clock and 3.9GHz max boost clock. The suggested pricing on the Ryzen 3 3100 is $99.





"AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing," said Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM of AMD’s client business unit. "With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights."





As you are about to see, AMD was not kidding with the above statement.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X And Ryzen 3 3100 Show Strong Performance In Leaked Benchmarks

Here are the entries on Geekbench (note that the Ryzen 3 3300X benchmark entry was obtained from Geekbench 4.4.2 while the Ryzen 3 3100 scores are from Geekbench 5.1.0)...







Ryzen 3 3300X (Left, Geekbench 4) and Ryzen 3 3100 (Right, Geekbench 5) - Source: Geekbench via APISAK







As a point of reference, our own collection of Geekbench 4.3.4 scores (slightly different version than what the Ryzen 3 3300X was run on) shows the Ryzen 3 3300X performing roughly on par with Intel's Core i5-9600K processor. Here's how the scores compare...