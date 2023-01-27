CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Throws Its Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs Under The Bus In Value Comparison

by Zak KillianFriday, January 27, 2023, 02:54 PM EDT
amd radeon rx 7900 xtx xt side by side
Understandably, AMD is really keen to sell through the remaining stock of its previous-generation RNDA 2-based graphics cards. To that end, the company has put up a blog post with a bunch of price-versus-performance data that carefully outlines why its Radeon RX 6000 series cards offer the best value. That's including a look against its own Radeon RX 7000 cards, which come out looking pretty poor in the value comparison.

To be clear, we don't actually think AMD's RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900-series graphics cards are a bad value. In comparison to the competition, they hold up reasonably well. That point of view is espoused by AMD's charts themselves, which compare the RX 7900 series at their MSRPs to the current street prices of previous-generation parts.

amd qhd chart

In these matchups across six games—Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, The Callisto Protocol, Grand Theft Auto V, Overwatch 2, and Valorant—the last-gen Radeon GPUs do indeed offer pretty impressive value propositions. Specific mention goes to the Radeon RX 6700 XT for offering nearly 200 FPS on average in these games at 2560×1440 resolution for a street price of $369.

amd uhd chart

Similarly, AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT, which we were very impressed with when we tested it back in 2020, apparently offers an average of 148 FPS in these games while playing in 4K resolution. It's only $579, barely more than half the cost of a Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and while that card does achieve 220 FPS average in the same test, it's 72% more expensive for 49% more performance.

amd fhd chart

Things look even worse if you look at AMD's overall FPS-per-dollar chart (below), which compares all the games in 1080p resolution. As enthusiasts and regular HotHardware readers will likely be aware, these faster GPUs become more and more CPU-limited at lower resolutions, as parallel GPU compute power is increasing much faster over time than single-threaded CPU speed is.

amd value chart split

The chart positions the Radeon RX 6400 as the best performance-per-dollar value, at 0.849 FPS per $USD. Starting at the Radeon RX 6800, the benchmark set clearly becomes somewhat CPU-limited as performance barely increases even when using a mighty Radeon RX 7900 XTX, yet the price continues to go up, leading to the $1000 flagship offering a measly 0.373 FPS per dollar.

Obviously, this is fairly skewed analysis. If AMD had done the sensible thing and made three separate performance-per-dollar charts as it did with the relative performance graphs above, we would see that the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is only a somewhat worse value compared to Navi 21 parts, and that's entirely due to the previous generation depreciating in price over time. If we compare MSRP, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX obliterates the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment