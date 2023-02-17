AMD Releases FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 Open-Source Code, Why That's A Big Deal





AMD and GPU Open have made the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 available. FSR 2.2 was announced alongside the first RDNA 3 graphics cards last November and put under the spotlight during AMD’s CES 2023 participation. It has already been available to experience in the likes of Forza Horizon 5, F1 22 , and Need for Speed Unbound. However, the great thing about today’s open-source release is that the full gamut of developers can now start to implement and upgrade to FSR 2.2.









It is likely that it was no coincidence that two fast-paced racers got to showcase FSR 2.2 first. One of the key attractions of the latest release of this upscaling API is that it reduces an issue called “high-velocity ghosting.” And, yes, this issue “is common in some games, and in particular racing games when playing in the third person,” says a community blog post published by AMD today.





Other new features in FSR 2.2 worth highlighting are the “Debug API Checker” for developer troubleshooting and a number of quality tweaks. A quick-reference table created by GPU Open , embedded below, provides an overview of these tweaks, one of which boosts HDR quality.













The FSR documentation has been updated to reflect all the changes and new features in v2.2. GPU Open advises that developers updating titles to support the latest API will face a “relatively simple” task, but they should still rebuild integrations with the new headers as good practice. One other important note to devs is that FSR 2.2 introduces some changes that may affect how values in both Reactive Mask and Transparency & Composition Mask textures impact upscaling – so these mask contents need to be adjusted to attain the best quality. FSR 2.2 is also on the way to the Unreal Engine, with updates on progress due shortly.







