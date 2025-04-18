AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE Is Coming And These Are The Rumored Specs





We all know that AMD and NVIDIA will continue fleshing out their latest generation graphic card lineups based on RDNA 4 and Blackwell, respectively. Case in point, NVIDIA this week released its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti to the wild, and a non-Ti variant probably isn't far behind. For AMD, it's largely assumed that a Radeon RX 9060 XT is next on the list, though it may have something else up its sleeve—the Radeon RX 9070 GRE.





The "GRE" designation used to stand for Great Rabbit Edition because its first appearance coincided with the year of the rabbit in the Chinese zodiac. More recently, the branding has changed to Great Radeon Edition.





What's in a name, anyway? Paying homage to the Chinese zodiac was relevant because GRE cards are typically launched in China. However, they don't always remain exclusive to the Chinese market. A recent example is the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, which made its debut in China and then found its way to U.S. soil. We even reviewed ASRock's GRE model (just over a year ago).





As for the Radeon RX 9070 GRE, it's rumored to launch in China first , and we'll have to wait and see if AMD and it hardware partners expands the SKU's release. While we wait to find out, more alleged specifications have come into view, courtesy of the folks at Videocardz.





If the site's early information is accurate, the Radeon RX 9070 GRE will feature a Navi 48 XL GPU with 3,072 stream processors to go along with 12GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus. Those memory chips are said to be of the 18Gbps variety, which translates to 432GB/s of memory bandwidth.





To put those specs into comparison, the Radeon RX 9070 features a Navi 48 XT GPU with 3,584 stream processors and 16GB of GDDR6 at 20Gbps on a 256-bit bus, for 640GB/s of memory bandwidth. The Radeon RX 9070 XT, meanwhile, kicks things up a notch with a Navi 48 XTX GPU sporting 4,096 steam processors with the same memory configuration.





The other supposedly confirmed spec is a 2.79GHz boost clock. That's higher than the 2.52GHz boost clock on the Radeon RX 9070.



