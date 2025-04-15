AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT Mainstream GPU Clocks And Memory Specs Break Cover





More mainstream graphics card options are coming for gamers in need of a more affordable upgrade path to the newest generation GPU architectures. We saw this today with the official unveiling of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 cards, and AMD is expected to counter with its Radeon RX 9060 XT. While the latter is not yet official, it's been the subject the numerous leaks , the latest of which sheds some possible light on its clocks and VRAM setup.





Starting with the memory configuration, the folks at Videocardz have it on good authority from "AMD board partners" that the Radeon RX 9060 XT will come in two flavors: 8GB and 16GB, both of the GDDR6 variety at 20Gbps. This is the same approach NVIDIA has taken with its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, albeit AMD's green rival is using faster GDDR7 memory chips (28Gbps).





As for the GPU clocks, it's claimed that the reference specs for AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT call for a 2,620MHz game clock and 3,230MHz boost clock. Of course, we can expect AMD's hardware partners to tweak their designs with premium components and custom cooling solutions to push faster clock speeds, with 3.3GHz allegedly confirmed for some overclocked models.







The Radeon RX 9060 XT is said to be based on AMD's Navi 44 GPU, with 2,048 stream processors. To put it all into perspective, here's how the upcoming card's makeup compares to the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 ( both of which we reviewed )...