AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT Mainstream GPU Clocks And Memory Specs Break Cover

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 15, 2025, 09:17 AM EDT
Closeup render of the ports on a Radeon RX graphics card.
More mainstream graphics card options are coming for gamers in need of a more affordable upgrade path to the newest generation GPU architectures. We saw this today with the official unveiling of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 cards, and AMD is expected to counter with its Radeon RX 9060 XT. While the latter is not yet official, it's been the subject the numerous leaks, the latest of which sheds some possible light on its clocks and VRAM setup.

Starting with the memory configuration, the folks at Videocardz have it on good authority from "AMD board partners" that the Radeon RX 9060 XT will come in two flavors: 8GB and 16GB, both of the GDDR6 variety at 20Gbps. This is the same approach NVIDIA has taken with its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, albeit AMD's green rival is using faster GDDR7 memory chips (28Gbps).

As for the GPU clocks, it's claimed that the reference specs for AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT call for a 2,620MHz game clock and 3,230MHz boost clock. Of course, we can expect AMD's hardware partners to tweak their designs with premium components and custom cooling solutions to push faster clock speeds, with 3.3GHz allegedly confirmed for some overclocked models.

The Radeon RX 9060 XT is said to be based on AMD's Navi 44 GPU, with 2,048 stream processors. To put it all into perspective, here's how the upcoming card's makeup compares to the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 (both of which we reviewed)...
  • Radeon RX 9070 XT (Navi 48 XTX): 4,096 cores, 16GB GDDR6, 2.4GHz game clock, 2.97GHz boost clock
  • Radeon RX 9070 (Navi 48 XT): 3,584 cores, 16GB GDDR6, 2.07GHz game clock, 2.52GHz boost clock
  • Radeon RX 9060 XT (Navi 44 XT): 2,048 cores, 8GB/16GB GDDR6, 2.62GHz game clock, 3.23GHz boost clock
The Radeon RX 9060 XT's reduction in stream processors (50% less than the Radeon RX 9070 XT and 43% fewer than the Radeon RX 9070) will obviously impact performance compared to AMD's top two models, though it's interesting to see the boost clock pushed higher on the more mainstream part, with it redlining well past the 3GHz threshold.

Likely for that reason, some overclocked models are said to require a 550W or higher power supply unit (PSU), while the base specs will necessitate a 500W or higher PSU.

Those are fairly modest ratings, especially given that PSUs are not crazy-expensive, even name brand ones. For example, you can find a Cooler Master 850W 80+ Gold PSU for $99.99 at Amazon, or a Thermaltake 600W 80+ White model for $40.99 at Amazon, to give just a couple of sub-$100 examples.

In any event, it will be interesting to see how the Radeon RX 9060 XT with its rumored specs compares to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. Stay tuned...
AMD, radeon rx 9060 xt
