AMD Radeon RX 9050 XT Rumored for 8GB VRAM and Surprise Core Count for Entry-Level Gaming

The rumor comes from Videocardz, which posted a screenshot of a specifications table that allegedly originates with one of AMD's add-in board partners. Some of the key specifications for the unannounced Radeon RX 9050 include...

Stream Processors: 2,048

2,048 Video Memory: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 18.0 Gbps

18.0 Gbps Memory Interface: 128-bit

Part of what is interesting here is that the number of stream processors is identical to the Radeon RX 9060 XT, which AMD offers in both 8GB ($299 MSRP) and 16GB ($349) trim.





Meanwhile, the regular Radeon RX 9060 (non-XT) also features 8GB of GDDR6 memory at the same 18 Gbps speed with the same 128-bit bus width as the rumored Radeon RX 9050, but has fewer stream processors at 1,792.













The clock speeds are the other interesting part. Here's how the three cards compare...