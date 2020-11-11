AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT And RX 6800 OpenCL Performance Measured In Fresh Benchmarks Leak

Before we go any further, the same disclaimer applies—leaked benchmarks do not always tell the whole story, and sometimes can be grossly inaccurate. There are just too many variables involved, and that is assuming the hardware listed is what it says it is. So there is your spoonful of salt. Now, let's get to the numbers, shall we?

Radeon RX 6800 XT: 456,873

456,873 Radeon RX 6800 XT: 413,121

413,121 Radeon RX 6800 XT: 407,387

407,387 Radeon RX 6800 XT: 392,643

392,643 Radeon RX 6800: 347,137

347,137 Radeon RX 6800: 356,337

The highest score was obtained on a testbed consisting of an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero motherboard, Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, and 32GB of RAM. All the rest appear to be from the same user, as the testbeds in each of those are the same—ASUS ROG Maximus XII Extreme motherboard, Core i9-10900K CPU, and 16GB of RAM.





Geekbench does not reveal the GPU clockspeeds in any of these runs, so who knows which ones were obtained at stock settings (if any) and which ones were obtained with an overclock (also if any). In any event, if we compare the highest scores from each card, the Radeon RX 6800 XT has a nearly 32 percent advantage over the Radeon RX 6800. However, if we limit the comparison to the same testbed, the difference between the two cards is 19 percent.









Doing some quick math, the highest Radeon RX 6800 XT scores is around 26.5 percent higher than the GeForce RTX 3070 , while the GeForce RTX 3080 is around 3 percent higher.





Likewise, the GeForce RTX 3070 scored 4 percent higher than the Radeon RX 6800, and the GeForce RTX 3080 scored around 35.6 percent higher.





Again, do not put a whole lot stock in any of these numbers and comparisons. Instead, let them whet your appetite for when the full set of benchmarks get served next week.

