by Paul LillySunday, December 12, 2021, 11:13 AM EDT

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Breaks Cover In Lenovo Gaming PC Listing

Lenovo Legion Gaming Desktop
Lenovo is evidently getting ready to refresh its Legion gaming PC with a not-yet-announced graphics card from AMD, the Radeon RX 6500 XT. While the card is not official at the moment, it likely soon will be, assuming its reference in a PDF document on Lenovo's website is not a typo. It does not appear to be one, from what we can tell.

It's a Product Specifications Reference (PSREF) document, and it outlines the different component options for Lenovo's Legion T5 26AMR5 desktop system. For the processor, users can select from a range of AMD chips, most from within the Ryzen 3000 series. However, there are two Zen 3 options, the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X.

More interesting are the graphics cards listed. There are half a dozen options, including the Radeon RX 6500XT. Have a look...

Lenovo Spec Sheet with Radeon RX 6500 XT
Source: Lenovo

The document does not reveal a ton of information about the unreleased GPU, though it does seemingly confirm it will arrive with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. And in this configuration (OEM), it will have a single HDMI 2.1 port and a DisplayPort 1.4a connector, both of which support up to an 8K resolution at 60Hz (not that anyone will be gaming at that resolution on a lower-end graphics card).

Based on past leaks, the Radeon RX 6500 XT is expected to wield a Navi 23 XL graphics chip with 1,024 stream processors, 16 ray accelerators, and 16MB of Infinite Cache. The 4GB of GDDR6 memory will be tied to a 64-bit bus width, delivering 112GB/s of memory bandwidth. That's exactly half as much as the Radeon RX 6600.

There has been no mention of clock speeds that we are aware of, though generally speaking, the Radeon RX 6500 XT looks poised to be a budget option (setting the state for a budget GPU brawl with the GeForce RTX 3050 and Intel Arc A380). Or it would be in normal times—like every other GPU, it's likely going to sell out immediately and command inflated pricing on eBay and elsewhere.

It's also not clear when the card will launch. However, AMD has a press event scheduled during the Consumer Electronics Show next month, and it's possible the company could unveil the card at that time.

Big hat-tip to @KOMACHI_ENSAKA for sleuthing Lenovo's spec sheet (PDF).
