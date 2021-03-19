CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, March 19, 2021, 11:13 AM EDT

AMD Radeon RX 6500 Navi 23 Leak Alleges 32 CUs for Premium 1080p Gaming

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
AMD has barely exited the virtual stage after having launched the Radeon RX 6700 XT earlier this week, the newest addition to its RDNA 2 lineup with 1440p gaming in its sights, and already there is a rumor of a Radeon RX 6500 series being around the corner. Or more accurately, a rumor of a Navi 23 GPU that is likely to comprise the Radeon RX 6500 series.

Nothing in that regard is remotely official, of course, so keep that in mind when processing the details. That said, there is chatter of a Navi 23 GPU codenamed Dimgray Cavefish that is built for "premium 1080p gaming" (and also to power a refreshed Tesla Model S, based on a previous rumor). While only AMD knows if that is the case, it is certainly plausible, given that the Radeon RX 6700 XT is pretty much a 1440p card.

Navi 23 Tweet

The rumored information comes by way of Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko on Twitter), a prominent leaker who also goes by KittyCorgi. According to Yoshida, the Navi 23 GPU will sport 32 compute units, which works out to 2,048 stream processors.

It will also feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory (16Gbps) squeezing data through a narrow 128-bit memory bus, and 64MB of Infinity Cache. This will all be wedged into a die that measures 236mm2. For comparison, Navi 22 measures 335mm2 and packs up to 40 compute units (Navi 22 XT) for 2,560 stream processors. That is what powers the Radeon RX 6700 XT, which has 96MB of Infinity Cache and a 192-bit memory bus.

I'm not sure how to parse the "1440p < RTX 3060 < 1080p" line, other than to say that is the level of performance Navi 23 will purportedly achieve, possibly. As for the other details, the upcoming part is said to be launching in April for 2,499 Chinese Yuan, which is around $384 in US currency.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), rdna 2, navi 23, radeon rx 6500

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms