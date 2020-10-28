Watch Today's AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Big Navi Livestream Reveal Here At Noon ET





Today is the big day for AMD's RDNA 2 architecture. The company is set to launch its next-generation Radeon RX 6000 Series of graphics cards that will replace the current RDNA-based Ryzen RX 5000 Series.

Needless to say, gamers are eager to see what AMD has in store, and you'll be able to get a [virtual] front row seat to the company's event today to announced the new graphics cards. The event will kick off at 12pm ET, and you can catch it via the YouTube embed below:

AMD is promising a 50% performance-per-watt boost with RDNA 2 over RDNA and we're expecting very competitive performance against NVIDIA's newly-launched GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. Recently leaked benchmarks show the alleged Radeon RX 6800 XT outpacing the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition in 3DMark Firestrike Extreme 4K and Time Spy Extreme 4K. However, the Radeon RX 6800 XT came up short against the GeForce RTX 3080 FE in the Port Royale Ray Tracing benchmark.

Of course, these are leaked benchmarks, and we can't be certain that they are 100% accurate, but these numbers do give us some hope that NVIDIA won't remain unchallenged at the high-end for this generation. There's also a rumor that AMD could have a monster GPU to take on the $1,499 GeForce RTX 3090, and it will be called the Radeon RX 6900 XT. According to leaked reports, this is what kind of specs we should expect:

GPU: Navi 21 XTX

Process: TSMC 7FF Plus

Die Size: ~536mm2

Compute Units: 80

Base Clock: Unknown

Game Clock: 2,050MHz

Boost Clock: 2,350MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps

Memory Bus: 256-bit

Total Board Power: ~300W+

The good news is that we only have a few more hours before we'll get the full scoop on Big Navi's big performance play. So, don't miss it, and stay tuned for our coverage from the event.