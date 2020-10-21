AMD Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi 21 Series Specs Leak Hints At Monster Performance

In exactly one week from now, AMD will unveil its Radeon RX 6000 series lineup, whatever that might ultimately consist of, finally putting to rest the bulk of related rumors and leaks. All we can say for 100 percent certainty right now is that the new cards will be based on AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture. That said, a roundup of leaks suggest the highest-end variants will be monster GPUs.





Let's hope that is true, because we sorely need some competition in the high-end GPU space. For the past several years, NVIDIA has dominated the sector, with Pascal, Turing, and now Ampere . NVIDIA's latest generation GeForce RTX 30 series is a formidable lineup, setting a high bar for AMD to meet, exceed, or fall short of, depending on how things go.





So, how exactly will things go for AMD and its Radeon RX 6000 series? Obviously we are not equipped to answer the million-dollar question just yet. Only AMD and perhaps a spattering of individuals outside the organization know for sure.





Be that as it may, prominent leaker Coreteks "did some research into drivers and other documents and also reached out to a few sources," and then compiled the various information into a tidy list of specifications. Starting at the top, where the information is the most elusive right now, here is what he claims will comprise the Radeon RX 6900 XT...