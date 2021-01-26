Mysterious AMD Radeon Nashira Summit GPU Surfaces With Possible RDNA 3 Roots





Internet sleuths should don their detective caps right about now, to solve the case of the secretive GPU codename that just surfaced within the Ashes of the Singularity database. There are actually two GPUs in this particular listing, both identified as Nashira Summit. Could this be an early look at AMD's third generation RDNA ( RDNA 3 ) architecture?





Well, that is one possibility. Adding to the intrigue, while this is the first time we have seen a reference to Nashira Summit, there has been at least one previous reference to Nasihra. That would be Nashira Point, which a USB-IF listing links to a Radeon graphics part. Beyond that, however, there are not any revealing details.





At this point, there is no way of knowing what the differences are between Nashira Summit and Nashira Point. All we know is that both have popped their respective noggins into the leaked GPU scene.









As for the AOTS database listing (shown above), there are two Nashira Summit GPUs nestled into a system with a Ryzen 5 3600X processor. The use of custom settings makes it pointless to try and compare the performance metrics (plus the AOTS database scores are not always reliable anyway), but it is still interesting to see another reference to Nashira.





Exactly what it is, however, is a good question. It might be a lower end RDNA 2 part, or it could be something based on RDNA 3. Prominent leaker wjm47196 thinks it is the latter, with a multi-chip module (MCM) design , as we wrote about earlier this week.





It's going to be interesting to see what eventually manifests with RDNA 3. Rumor has it that the MCM design will serve up a pair of chiplets with 80 compute units each, for 160 CUs total in the flagship iteration. If AMD keeps the ratio between the CUs and streaming processors (SPs) the same, we would be looking at a monstrous GPU with 10,240 SPs.

