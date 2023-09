AMD Releases Updated Radeon GPU Drivers For A Big FPS Boost In Starfield

It didn't take very long for Starfield to ascend in rankings on Steam with a peak of 234,502 concurrent players in just the first 24 hours, which already qualifies it for the seventh highest of all-time. To say it's off to a great start in terms of player interest is an understatement. Now the race is on to fine tune the experience, and according to AMD, its Adrenalin Edition 23.8.2 GPU driver release brings with it a fairly significant performance boost.





AMD only provides a couple of examples in its release notes, but they're eye-catching performance claims attached to its top GPUs. Compared to the previous driver release, AMD claims Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT owners can expect up to a 16% performance boost in Starfield after applying the 23.8.2 driver package.













That's while playing the game at a 4K resolution. The footnotes reveal that AMD obtained those results on a test system equipped with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor and 32GB of DDR5 memory, running in Windows 11 Pro. There's no mention of what kind of gains can be expected on less powerful systems and/or at lower resolutions, but given that it's optimized for Starfield, this is the driver package you want if you're playing the game in Early Access.





The latest driver comes with a fix for an application crash or driver timeout that can occur on some systems with a Radeon RX 7000 series GPU while playing Baldur's Gate 3 with the DirectX 11 API. That's it, as far as bug fixes go.



Meanwhile, AMD notes a few known issues that it's working to resolve. They include...