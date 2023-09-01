AMD Releases Updated Radeon GPU Drivers For A Big FPS Boost In Starfield

The latest driver comes with a fix for an application crash or driver timeout that can occur on some systems with a Radeon RX 7000 series GPU while playing Baldur's Gate 3 with the DirectX 11 API. That's it, as far as bug fixes go.



Meanwhile, AMD notes a few known issues that it's working to resolve. They include...

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Display may not reach correct brightness with certain games on select Samsung FreeSync Premium Pro monitors or TVs with local dimming setting enabled.

As it applies to Starfiield, AMD disclaims that it's working with the game's developers to address a odd bug on ultrawide monitors. Specifically, setting the Dynamic Resolution to 75-78% on certain (unspecified) ultrawide monitors can trigger an intermittent driver timeout or visual corruption issue. If this is happening to you, AMD suggests adjust adjusting the Dynamic Resolution setting until it can push out a proper fix.





One thing to note is that Starfield has not yet released to the general public. It launches on September 5th or 6th (depending on your time zone), but is available to play via Early Access when pre-purchasing the $99.99 Premium Edition or $299.99 Constellation Edition. So those aforementioned concurrent player stats could explode even further next week.



