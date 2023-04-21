AMD's Latest Radeon GPU Driver Promises Huge Gains In Dead Island 2, Fixes These Issues
AMD has issued a timely graphics driver update coinciding with today's release of Dead Island 2, the third installment in the franchise that was initially planned for a 2015 release but ultimately took a backseat to Dying Light. It's finally here, though, and with it comes an Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 drive update with big gains for both Radeon RX 7900 and 6000 series GPUs.
According to the release notes, the latest driver update improves performacne by up to 14 percent when playing at 4K resolution on a Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. Likewise, owners of a Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card can expect a performance boost of up to 15 percent at the same resolution.
Those are decent gains for nothing more than a driver refresh. AMD and its driver team deserve credit for making strides on the software side, which over time have helped make the company's Radeon GPUs more attractive. That's especially true of the Radeon RX 6000 series where the value proposition continues to grow.
To wit, we recently highlighted several GPU deals on heels of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 launch. While NVIDIA's newest GPU is holding steady at MSRP, AMD's current and previous generation GPUs are now selling at or below their launch pricing. Here's a look...
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.99 at Amazon
- PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.99 at Newegg
- XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.99 at Amazon
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $959.99 (after coupon) at Newegg
- PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 7900 XT: $899.99 at Amazon
- PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT: $819.99 at Amazon
- XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT: $809.99 at Amazon
- XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XT: $809.99 at Newegg
- PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT: $799.99 at Amazon
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT: $799.99 (after coupon) at Newegg
- MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT: $679.99 at Amazon
- XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6950 XT: $649.99 at Amazon
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT: $599.99 (after coupon) at Newegg
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT: $539.99 at Newegg
Some of those have gone down in the price since we first highlighted them just a few days ago. For example, there's now a $30 off coupon code for the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT, which stands out as a particularly good deal (it's the same price as the GeForce RTX 4070).
As for AMD's driver update, it's also optimized for Boundary and fixes a handful of issues, including blocky water corruption in Red Dead Redemption when using the Vulkan API, missing test or a white disk appearing in Google Earth VR, intermittent application crashes after enabling the render preview in Unreal Engine 5, and a blank or black screen after a driver upgrade on certain display configurations.
As for AMD's driver update, it's also optimized for Boundary and fixes a handful of issues, including blocky water corruption in Red Dead Redemption when using the Vulkan API, missing test or a white disk appearing in Google Earth VR, intermittent application crashes after enabling the render preview in Unreal Engine 5, and a blank or black screen after a driver upgrade on certain display configurations.