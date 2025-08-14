AMD-Powered Tesla Model S And X EVs Are Getting Unreal Engine Upgrades





The current FSD visualization, while functional, uses the relatively simple and lightweight open-source Godot rendering engine. The shift to Unreal, a powerful engine already responsible for AAA games like Fortnite and PUBG, will enable a far more realistic and immersive representation of the world around the car. For now, improved visualizations are focused around the driver's Tesla plus displaying important safety-related objects, such as crosswalks, road signs, potholes, speed bumps, etc. No word if pedestrians or children will be added, too.





Model X interior



Apart from the FSD display, the integration of Unreal Engine opens the door for a host of new features and improvements across the entire in-car experience. We're talking about smoother UI animations and navigation, more dynamic and interactive menus, and perhaps a better in-car gaming experience (processor-dependent, of course).





No doubt all this aligns perfectly with Elon Musk’s vision of turning Tesla vehicles into the ultimate entertainment machines , where the car itself is a platform for a variety of digital experiences. Other automakers, such as Volvo and Lotus, have already explored using Unreal Engine for their infotainment systems, creating immersive 3D digital cockpits and enhancing the overall user experience.