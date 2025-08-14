CATEGORIES
home News

AMD-Powered Tesla Model S And X EVs Are Getting Unreal Engine Upgrades

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 14, 2025, 10:33 AM EDT
hero tesla model x and tesla model s
Tesla is gearing up for a significant bump to its in-car visuals, according to insider reports indicating a switch to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine for its infotainment system. No, the upgrade has nothing to do with in-car gaming gaming (at least for now), but is primarily meant for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) visualization. The Unreal Engine will be a departure from the current Godot-based graphics and is expected to deliver a massive leap in graphical fidelity.

By digging through firmware builds, popular Tesla hacker Greentheonly was able to determine that the graphical upgrade was coming to FSD/Autopilot visuals. As reported by Not A Tesla App, the hacker found code references suggesting that the Unreal Engine binaries are already shipping with software version 2025.20, though initially only for AMD-based Model S and Model X vehicles.

The current FSD visualization, while functional, uses the relatively simple and lightweight open-source Godot rendering engine. The shift to Unreal, a powerful engine already responsible for AAA games like Fortnite and PUBG, will enable a far more realistic and immersive representation of the world around the car. For now, improved visualizations are focused around the driver's Tesla plus displaying important safety-related objects, such as crosswalks, road signs, potholes, speed bumps, etc. No word if pedestrians or children will be added, too. 

tesla model x interior1
Model X interior

Apart from the FSD display, the integration of Unreal Engine opens the door for a host of new features and improvements across the entire in-car experience. We're talking about smoother UI animations and navigation, more dynamic and interactive menus, and perhaps a better in-car gaming experience (processor-dependent, of course).

No doubt all this aligns perfectly with Elon Musk’s vision of turning Tesla vehicles into the ultimate entertainment machines, where the car itself is a platform for a variety of digital experiences. Other automakers, such as Volvo and Lotus, have already explored using Unreal Engine for their infotainment systems, creating immersive 3D digital cockpits and enhancing the overall user experience.

While Tesla has yet to officially announce the upgrade, the evidence from the firmware is too strong to ignore. It's definitely something for Model X and Model S owners to be excited about. As for other models in the lineup, the update is probably going to roll out as the company refines the software and hardware compatibility.
Tags:  Tesla, Model S, (NASDAQ:TSLA), Unreal Engine, model x
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment