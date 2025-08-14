AMD-Powered Tesla Model S And X EVs Are Getting Unreal Engine Upgrades
Aaron Leong
Thursday, August 14, 2025, 10:33 AM EDT
Tesla is gearing up for a significant bump to its in-car visuals, according to insider reports indicating a switch to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine for its infotainment system. No, the upgrade has nothing to do with in-car gaming gaming (at least for now), but is primarily meant for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) visualization. The Unreal Engine will be a departure from the current Godot-based graphics and is expected to deliver a massive leap in graphical fidelity.
By digging through firmware builds, popular Tesla hacker Greentheonly was able to determine that the graphical upgrade was coming to FSD/Autopilot visuals. As reported by Not A Tesla App, the hacker found code references suggesting that the Unreal Engine binaries are already shipping with software version 2025.20, though initially only for AMD-based Model S and Model X vehicles.
The current FSD visualization, while functional, uses the relatively simple and lightweight open-source Godot rendering engine. The shift to Unreal, a powerful engine already responsible for AAA games like Fortnite and PUBG, will enable a far more realistic and immersive representation of the world around the car. For now, improved visualizations are focused around the driver's Tesla plus displaying important safety-related objects, such as crosswalks, road signs, potholes, speed bumps, etc. No word if pedestrians or children will be added, too.
Apart from the FSD display, the integration of Unreal Engine opens the door for a host of new features and improvements across the entire in-car experience. We're talking about smoother UI animations and navigation, more dynamic and interactive menus, and perhaps a better in-car gaming experience (processor-dependent, of course).
No doubt all this aligns perfectly with Elon Musk’s vision of turning Tesla vehicles into the ultimate entertainment machines, where the car itself is a platform for a variety of digital experiences. Other automakers, such as Volvo and Lotus, have already explored using Unreal Engine for their infotainment systems, creating immersive 3D digital cockpits and enhancing the overall user experience.
While Tesla has yet to officially announce the upgrade, the evidence from the firmware is too strong to ignore. It's definitely something for Model X and Model S owners to be excited about. As for other models in the lineup, the update is probably going to roll out as the company refines the software and hardware compatibility.