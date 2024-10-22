AMD May Extend Socket AM4 With Two More Ryzen 5000 CPU Launches
With two new CPU releases planned, those with AM4 motherboards now have access to even more choices. According to a post on X by user Momomo_us, we can expect new Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 silicon. Specifically, the Ryzen 3 5300G and Ryzen 5 5600T will be drop-in upgrades for AM4, though you may need a BIOS update. In the past, AMD has released some enthusiast CPUs such as the Ryzen 5 5500X3D exclusively to MicroCenter, but these chips should be more widespread.
The Ryzen 5600T will be a 6-core CPU running at 3.5Ghz and a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 3 5300G is likely to be a 4-core part, with a similar 65W TDP. AM4 owners have had a bevy of CPU releases long after the platform was replaced by the newer AM5 platform. CPUs such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D provide very competent gaming performance for the price.
The AM4 platform remains popular for both its continued performance, as well as its value. With readily and cheaply available DDR4 RAM, platform costs still generally beat the newer AM5. While Ryzen CPUs such as the Ryzen 9000 on AM5 have good performance gains, adoption has been slower for new users. The upcoming launch of the Ryzen 9000X3D chips with 3D V-Cache should help, though.
When Ryzen 7000 first released with AM5, overall platform costs kept users at bay. At the time, DDR5 RAM was expensive and harder to source. While that has come down, there still remains a plethora of users on the AM4 platform that can utilize these newer CPUs. With cheaper overall CPU and platform costs, AM4 still remains a good choice for anyone not looking for the bleeding-edge in CPUs.
Other notable CPUs AMD added to the stable of AM4 products during the last year include the Ryzen 7 5800XT and Ryzen 9 5900XT. These higher-end models, together with the potential new Ryzen 3 and 5 SKUs, add a tremendous value proposition for owners. This varied choice allows those with specific goals and budgets to have a wide array of choice without needing an entirely new platform.
While AMD's X3D variants remain the most popular choice for gamers, most CPUs in the AM4 lineup can still pack competent performance as it remains a relevant platform.