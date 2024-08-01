AMD Extends AM4 Socket With New Ryzen 9 5900XT And Ryzen 7 5800XT CPUs
The AMD AM4 platform has been running strong for several years, and AMD has just released two new CPUs for this platform. With the Ryzen 7 5800XT and Ryzen 9 5900XT making an appearance at retailers, it marks another continued CPU release for the platform.
AM4 has been very popular, due to the performance value proposition that it gives to both gamers and content creators. In terms of bang-for-buck, the ever popular Ryzen 7 5800X3D arguably leads the way with incredible gaming performance at a reasonable power draw. While it has been replaced by the newer Ryzen 7 7800X3D, it remains a solid option for those still on AM4.
AM4 also has the benefit of still using DDR4 RAM, which for several years was cheaper and easier to source compared to DDR5. With long running motherboard models supporting both old and new chips, it remains a strong value in 2024.
While it is not an X3D V-cache model, it should still have competent gaming performance with its 4.8GHz max boost clock. The fact that it is an easy drop-in upgrade for existing owners of AM4 motherboards is another plus, especially those upgrading from earlier Ryzen CPUs (though a BIOS update may be required).
The Zen 3 architecture is still running strong, despite the next-generation Zen 5 chips being released in this month of August. Pricing of the new models will be higher than the older chips, of course, but not by much. Consumers will also have to factor in upgrade costs of new AM5 motherboards and DDR5 ram if moving from AM4. For those who want to keep on AM4 longer, these two new CPUs present a sensible choice with good performance and will keep the platform going for years still.