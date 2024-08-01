CATEGORIES
AMD Extends AM4 Socket With New Ryzen 9 5900XT And Ryzen 7 5800XT CPUs

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, August 01, 2024, 09:34 AM EDT
New CPU releases are often a cause for celebration, as consumers get their hands on the latest products. While AMD has recently delayed (just slightly) the launch of its Ryzen 9000 series due to some unforeseen issues (a typo on one of the SKU's heatspreaders and retail packaging), there is another surprise in store—some new Zen 4 options.

The AMD AM4 platform has been running strong for several years, and AMD has just released two new CPUs for this platform. With the Ryzen 7 5800XT and Ryzen 9 5900XT making an appearance at retailers, it marks another continued CPU release for the platform. 

AM4 has been very popular, due to the performance value proposition that it gives to both gamers and content creators. In terms of bang-for-buck, the ever popular Ryzen 7 5800X3D arguably leads the way with incredible gaming performance at a reasonable power draw. While it has been replaced by the newer Ryzen 7 7800X3D, it remains a solid option for those still on AM4. 

AM4 also has the benefit of still using DDR4 RAM, which for several years was cheaper and easier to source compared to DDR5. With long running motherboard models supporting both old and new chips, it remains a strong value in 2024. 

5800xt

The Ryzen 7 5800XT is listed at $249, and is an 8-core, 16-thread processor. With an included AMD Wraith Prism Cooler to tame its 105 watt TDP, it presents itself as a sensible option for those on the AM4 platform.

While it is not an X3D V-cache model, it should still have competent gaming performance with its 4.8GHz max boost clock. The fact that it is an easy drop-in upgrade for existing owners of AM4 motherboards is another plus, especially those upgrading from earlier Ryzen CPUs (though a BIOS update may be required).

5900xt

The Ryzen 9 5900XT is listed at $349 and is a well-rounded 16-core, 32-thread chip. Interestingly, it does not appear to come with the same Wraith Prism CPU cooler in the box despite the same 105 watt TDP as the 5800XT. Perhaps its 16-core laden performance can get more overhead and thus need more enthusiast-level cooling. 

The Zen 3 architecture is still running strong, despite the next-generation Zen 5 chips being released in this month of August. Pricing of the new models will be higher than the older chips, of course, but not by much. Consumers will also have to factor in upgrade costs of new AM5 motherboards and DDR5 ram if moving from AM4. For those who want to keep on AM4 longer, these two new CPUs present a sensible choice with good performance and will keep the platform going for years still. 
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), am4, ryzen 9 5900xt, ryzen 7 5800xt
