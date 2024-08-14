AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D Budget Gaming CPU For AM4 Breaks Cover

It's been nearly nine months since we first heard rumors of AMD expanding its AM4 lineup with a couple of more budget-friend Ryzen 5000X3D models with 3D V-Cache. One of those was the Ryzen 7 5700X3D
, which AMD did end up launching, and the other was the Ryzen 5 5500X3D. Can we still expect that model? We can't say for sure, but it seems a little more likely now, following an appearance in the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) database.
This would be an intriguing addition to the AM4 socket, should it come to pass. For the Ryzen 5000X3D series, gamers currently have three models to choose from. They including the Ryzen 7 5800X3D
(8C/16T, 3.4GHz to 4.5GHz, 96MB L3 cache, 105W TDP), Ryzen 7 5700X3D (8C/16T, 3GHz to 4.1GHz, 96MB L3 cache, 105W TDP), and Ryzen 5 5600X3D (6C/12T, 3.3GHz to 4.4GHz, 96MB L3 cache, 105W TDP).
A Ryzen 5 5500X3D addition would take its place at the bottom of the 3D V-Cache heap, making it the most affordable X3D option of the bunch. Based on the previous leak
, which accurately detailed the Ryzen 7 5700X3D's specs before it launched, the Ryzen 5 5500X3D will be a 6-core/12-thread chip with a 3GHz base clock, 4GHz max boost clock, and the same 96MB of L3 cache as the three existing Ryzen 5000X3D models.
As for pricing, here's where things stand among the current crop...
The Ryzen 5 5600X3D launched as a Micro Center exclusive and sells for $199.99 in-store, if you can find it in stock. AMD's suggested pricing, however, is $229 for that part. So as far as the MSRP goes, the Ryzen 5 5500X3D could land as AMD's first X3D processor to dip below the $200 mark.
We're still waiting on AMD to unveil its first X3D processors within its Ryzen 7000 series (Zen 5) on its AM5 socket. Nevertheless, it seems as though AMD isn't finished offering more options for AM4 owners, and we'll take it.