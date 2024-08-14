AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D Budget Gaming CPU For AM4 Breaks Cover

As for pricing, here's where things stand among the current crop...

The Ryzen 5 5600X3D launched as a Micro Center exclusive and sells for $199.99 in-store, if you can find it in stock. AMD's suggested pricing, however, is $229 for that part. So as far as the MSRP goes, the Ryzen 5 5500X3D could land as AMD's first X3D processor to dip below the $200 mark.





We're still waiting on AMD to unveil its first X3D processors within its Ryzen 7000 series (Zen 5) on its AM5 socket. Nevertheless, it seems as though AMD isn't finished offering more options for AM4 owners, and we'll take it.

