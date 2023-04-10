Ryzen 7 7800X3D Benchmarks Compare Performance On X670 And A620 Motherboards
>150W CPUs; buying a cheapo mobo could sharply limit your CPU's clocks due to the manufacturer having skimped on the power delivery hardware. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be an issue with the new Ryzen 7 7800X3D.
Even though these tests seem to indicate that you may not even notice the lost performance when stepping down to an A620 chipset, we would be a little wary of pairing a rare and valuable Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU with an extremely cheap mainboard. Besides lost performance, you also miss out on a lot of I/O and other features. Still, if you want top gaming performance for minimum dosh, the 7800X3D-plus-A620 combo is clearly formidable.
That information comes from Korean YouTube channel minteger, which tested the eight-core X3D CPU on a Gigabyte A620M Gaming X motherboard. Systems using AMD's A620 chipset don't support Precision Boost Overdrive, and minteger did record lower clock rates while gaming on the lower-end board than on an MSI X670-P; about 4.4 GHz on versus 4.8 GHz on the high-end model.
Thanks to 포시포시 (@harukaze5719 on Twitter) for the spot.
Despite the lowered clock rate, though, game performance barely changed. Testing in 1920×1080 to avoid GPU bottlenecks, minteger ran benchmarks in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and Total War: Three Kingdoms. In every test, the frame rates were more or less within margin of error, with less than 5% difference between the two boards. In some tests, the A620 machine actually came out slightly ahead of the X670 board.
So why is this the case? Well, in our review of AMD's new 8-core 3D V-Cache CPU, we noted its exceptional power efficiency. Despite having a higher nominal TDP than the higher-clocked Ryzen 7 7700X, the 7800X3D uses extremely little power to do its thing—less than the 7700X, and even less than the Ryzen 5 7600X.
Meanwhile, the Gigabyte A620M Gaming X is also a relatively high-end model within the A620 product class—minteger paid 175,680 KRW ($133 USD) for it—that actually has VRM cooling on its 8-phase power delivery circuit. In combination with the CPU's low power draw, that explains why performance is barely affected when using a low-end motherboard with the 7800X3D.