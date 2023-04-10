Ryzen 7 7800X3D Benchmarks Compare Performance On X670 And A620 Motherboards

That information comes from Korean YouTube channel minteger, which tested the eight-core X3D CPU on a Gigabyte A620M Gaming X motherboard. Systems using AMD's A620 chipset don't support Precision Boost Overdrive, and minteger did record lower clock rates while gaming on the lower-end board than on an MSI X670-P; about 4.4 GHz on versus 4.8 GHz on the high-end model.







Thanks to 포시포시 (@harukaze5719 on Twitter ) for the spot.

Despite the lowered clock rate, though, game performance barely changed. Testing in 1920×1080 to avoid GPU bottlenecks , minteger ran benchmarks in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and Total War: Three Kingdoms. In every test, the frame rates were more or less within margin of error, with less than 5% difference between the two boards. In some tests, the A620 machine actually came out slightly ahead of the X670 board.





The lower core clock barely affects performance.







Gigabyte's A620M Gaming X includes 170W CPUs in its support list.



Meanwhile, the Gigabyte A620M Gaming X is also a relatively high-end model within the A620 product class—minteger paid 175,680 KRW ($133 USD) for it—that actually has VRM cooling on its 8-phase power delivery circuit. In combination with the CPU's low power draw, that explains why performance is barely affected when using a low-end motherboard with the 7800X3D.







