AMD FSR Leak: New 8x Frame Gen And Ray Regeneration To Rival DLSS





Within AMD’s latest Adrenalin graphics driver code lies almost certain clues that the company is quietly developing an aggressive counterstrike to NVIDIA’s AI graphics lead: in particular, an experimental FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) update capable of pushing multi-frame generation up to an unprecedented 8x multiplier.





Credit: Chiphell Forums



The discovery surfaced on the Chinese enthusiast forum Chiphell, where a user named Mouse uncovered the hidden settings using RadeonTuner (the popular open-source app used to tweak Radeon GPUs without navigating the standard Adrenalin interface). Within the app's global registry for a Radeon RX 9070 XT , the driver profile source code contained "MfgOverride" and "MfgRatio" parameters. And in the frame generation ratios drop-down, there was an option to select up to 8x FSR.





In mathematical terms, an 8x multiplier implies 7 AI-generated frames are interpolated for every 1 native frame.. A game running at a modest baseline of 60 fps could hypothetically scale to 480 fps, aligning with the industry's odd new obsession with ultra-high-refresh-rate gaming monitors.









The leaked driver data exposes two other components to AMD's next-gen rendering strategy: overrides for an FSR Ray Regeneration Denoiser and an FSR Neural Radiance Caching system. Currently, technologies like ray reconstruction and neural caching are scarce, locked behind native implementation in just a select few blockbusters. By embedding global driver-level overrides for these features, AMD appears to be prepping a way to let gamers forcibly inject advanced AI denoising and lighting fixes into any game, regardless of whether the developers officially integrated the tools.







