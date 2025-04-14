CATEGORIES
Death Stranding 2 To Bring Game-Changing Feature For Challenging Boss Battles

by Alan VelascoMonday, April 14, 2025, 03:18 PM EDT
The gaming world might be waiting patiently, or oftentimes impatiently, for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, but Death Stranding 2: On The Beach managed to retake some of the limelight with a stellar new trailer. Gamers got excited about jumping back into this beautiful world and see all it has to offer, especially after the trailer debuted a character that harkened back to the Metal Gear franchise. However, it has also been revealed that there will be a new and unexpected feature for players.

Hideo Kojima, the game’s director, shared some new details during his weekly radio show, KOJI10, which was translated by @Genki_JPN on social media platform X. Players who are greeted with a game over screen after failing in a boss fight will be presented with a new option beneath the usual “Continue.” This new option will enable a player to skip the boss fight completely and be presented with “text descriptions of the battle like a novel instead to clear the boss battle more easily!”

This will likely sound like heresy to the “git gud” crowd, especially with the popularization of more difficult gaming experiences such as Bloodborne and Elden Ring. However, Kojima’s games have always been incredibly cinematic in nature and likely appeal to a set of people who might not be inclined to devote the time to practice and up their skills. So it makes sense that he wants to make his game as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

Death Stranding 2 will make its way to PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025. Although, just as its predecessor, it will likely be heading to other platforms sometime in the future. Where the game will be able to really stretch its legs visually once it gets to run on PC hardware.
