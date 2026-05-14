AMD EPYC Server Revenue Share Hits Record 46.2% as EPYC Gains on Intel Xeon





Coming off a blowout quarter in which AMD reported $10.25 billion in Q1 revenue driven by major gains in the data center, newly released figures by Mercury Research indicate those gains translated to a record 46.2% server revenue share on strong EPYC adoption across cloud and enterprise segments. That's up from 39.5% in the same quarter from a year ago.





The implication is that AMD continues to chip away at Intel's dominance. That said, Intel still leads in the data center on strong Xeon sales , in terms of revenue share, though it's now a much closer race than it has ever been up to this point.





"This performance aligns with AMD's outstanding start to the year, with consistent share gains across key compute segments reflecting disciplined execution and the strength of AMD's leadership portfolio, from EPYC and Instinct in the data center to Ryzen and Radeon in client and gaming, supported by a robust roadmap including next-generation 'Turin', 'Venice', and MI400 series and Helios platforms," Mercury Research says.









According to the market research firm, AMD is on solid footing to secure a "significant share" of the AI and high-performance compute market as the segment rapid expands.





Also interesting is that AMD's server chips account for a third of the market, with unit shares pegged at 33.2%. This suggests a higher average selling price (ASP), as AMD capitalizes on unprecedented demand amid the emerging AI era.





The good news for Intel is that there is plenty of money to go around. And outside of the server segment, Intel commands a larger lead on both the desktop and in mobile, where AMD's revenue share sits at 37.6% (down sequentially from 42.6%) and 28.9% (up sequentially from 24.9%), respectively.





Looking at the unit share breakdown, AMD accounts for a third of desktop chips at 33.2% (down sequentially from 36.2%) and over a quarter of mobile chips at 28.3% (up sequentially from 26% and up from 22.2% a year ago).





Combined with its recent earnings, it's clear AMD is off to a solid start in 2026.