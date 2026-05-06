AMD Delivers Blowout Q1 2026 Earnings on Surging AI Data Center Demand





AMD's share price is surging ahead of today's opening bell after the company posted strong financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026. Driven by major gains in the data center, AMD reported $10.25 billion in first quarter revenue, which is flat sequentially but up 38% year-over-year, beating out Wall Street expectations.





The impressive quarter resulted in net income nearly doubling year-over-year, rising 95% to $1.38 billion, or 45% to $2.3 billion on a non-GAAP basis.





In prepared remarks, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su highlighted the company's Data Center division as the clear powerhouse for revenue and earnings, while also emphasizing the critical role that CPUs play in the emerging AI era.





"We delivered an outstanding first quarter, driven by accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, with Data Center now the primary driver of our revenue and earnings growth," Dr. Lisa Su said. "We are seeing strong momentum as inferencing and agentic AI drive increasing demand for high-performance CPUs and accelerators. Looking ahead, we expect server growth to accelerate meaningfully as we scale supply to meet demand."









The data center is where big tech is making major gains as demand for AI continues to explode. In AMD's case, the company's Data Center division accounted for $5.8 billion in Q1 revenue, which is up 7% sequentially and 57% compared to the same quarter a year ago. That also ranks as an all-time high for AMD.





AMD credited the spike to strong demand for its EPYC processor and the continued ramp of its Instinct GPU shipments. Unlike NVIDIA, however, AMD is making big gains on the CPU side, with the company delivering the fourth consecutive quarter of record server CPU revenue.





"While we are still in the early stages of the AI infrastructure cycle, the pace and scale of deployments we are seeing today reinforce both the magnitude and durability of the opportunity ahead. As inferencing and Agentic AI deployment scale, they are fundamentally increasing compute requirements, driving both larger scale accelerator deployments and significantly more CPU compute," Dr. Su stated during an earnings call.





It's also the reason why AMD raised its CPU TAM (total addressable market) forecast from $60 billion to $120 billion by 2030. A big part of that is due to a segment of CPUs being deployed specifically for agentic AI workloads.





"We certainly see the movement towards where in the past, the CPU to GPU ratio was primarily just as a host node in like a 1:4 or 1:8 configuration node, now changing and getting closer to a 1:1 configuration or even -- you can even imagine if you get lots and lots of agents that you could have more CPUs and GPUs," Dr. Su added.





Meanwhile, AMD's Client and Gaming segment generated $3.6 billion in Q1 for a 23% year-over-year gain. Gaming alone accounted for $720 million, which is an 11% jump from the previous year. A big chunk of that came from AMD's latest-generation Radeon GPUs based on RDNA 4.





" Semi-custom revenue declined year-over-year as expected at this stage of the console cycle, while engagements with customers on next generation platforms remain strong. In graphics, revenue increased year-over-year, led by demand for our latest generation Radeon 9000 series GPUs," Dr. Su said.





The sobering news as it pertains to gaming is that AI is gobbling up so many memory and storage chips, which in turn is driving up costs. Dr. Su acknowledged that higher memory and component costs will impact second half demand in gaming.



