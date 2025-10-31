CATEGORIES
home News

Yes, AMD Is Still Supporting Radeon RX 6000 And 5000 GPUs But With A Key Caveat

by Chris HarperFriday, October 31, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
hero amdradeondrivers
AMD made some waves recently when it announced that it would be relegating its RDNA 1 and 2 based Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 Series GPUs to a security-update focused branch of its Radeon GPU driver software. In follow-up comments made to Tom's Hardware, however, AMD has since clarified that this does not mean the GPUs will no longer be supported with day-one patches for new game releases. The move to split off the older GPUs to their own branch of Adrenalin Software was met with some pushback, since the Radeon RX 6000 Series remain competitive in today's GPU market and NVIDIA has maintained its older GPU drivers for much longer. While AMD's original wording suggested that its older Radeon GPUs would no longer be receiving new game optimizations, it seems this is not the case. Or that it was, and AMD has since changed course.
radeon 7900 gre
AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Additionally, AMD's patch notes included an erroneous claim that USB-C functionality would be getting disabled on RX 7900 GPUs, but this fortunately turned out to be a mistake according to another comment.

So, why would AMD split off the original RDNA and RDNA 2 architectures into their own driver branch if AMD still intends to keep them updated? Well, they are still being placed into what is being called a "maintenance mode branch", just not in the NVIDIA sense where the drivers only receive security updates. AMD seems focused on providing "new features" to its more recent GPUs, which probably won't find their way to RDNA 1 and 2, making the likelihood of an official FSR 4 INT8 patch unlikely despite demand and proof it would work.

AMD said, "New features, bug fixes and game optimizations will continue to be delivered as required by market needs in the maintenance mode branch". What market needs AMD is referring to, what features will and won't make the cut, and even what specific games will receive optimization on Radeon RX 6000/7000 Series GPUs all remain unknown, but at least owners of those graphics cards won't be getting left in the cold.
Tags:  AMD, AMD Radeon, rdna, rdna 2, gpu driver
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment