AMD Confirms Radeon AI Pro R9700 Standalone GPU Pricing & Release Date

by Paul LillyFriday, October 24, 2025, 09:08 AM EDT
AMD Radeon AI Pro R9700 banner image.
It's taken a little longer than anticipated to arrive to market, but AMD's Radeon AI Pro R9700 graphics card for AI developers finally has a firm release date and pricing. In a post on X, AMD's vice president and general managerf of Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics, David McAfee, revealed that the Radeon AI Pro R9700 will release on Monday, October 27, starting at $1,299.

"AI developers, your next GPU is here. The Radeon AI Pro R9700 brings scalable multi-GPU performance and 32GB of VRAM to local AI development - available from select retail partners October 27 from $1,299," McAfee wrote.

AMD had originally hoped to launch the GPU to retail sometime in the third quarter (July through September), but outside of a handful of sporadic sightings in the wild, OEMs and system integrators got first dibs, making the GPU available in prebuilt workstation systems starting on July 23, according to AMD's original press release. After this weekend, the DIY market will get its turn with availability of standalone cards from "leading add-in board (AIB) partners."

Benchmark graph for AMD's Radeon AI Pro R9700.

While not built for gaming, the Radeon AI Pro R9700 could be used for game development. However, AMD's really taking aim at AI developers.

"Engineered for AI-first professionals who demand more than consumer-class hardware can offer, the AMD Radeon AI Pro R9700 excels in natural language processing, text-to-image generation, generative design, and other high-complexity tasks that require large models or memory-intensive pipelines," AMD explains.

Infographic of specs for AMD's Radeon AI Pro R9700.

The card is based on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture and features 64 compute units, 4,096 stream processors, 64 ray accelerators, 128 AI accelerators, 256 texture mapping units, 128 render output units, and 32GB of GDDR6 linked to a 256-bit bus for 644.6GB/s of memory bandwidth. That works out to twice as much VRAM as found on the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Featuring up to a 2,920MHz boost clock, AMD says the Radeon AI Pro R9700 delivers up to 191 TFLOPS of half-precision FP16 performance, 47.8 TFLOPS of single-precision FP32 performance, and up to 1,531 TOPS of AI muscle.

The Radeon AI Pro R9700 has a 300W total board power (TDP) rating and draws power from a 12V-2x6 connector. For anyone interested, mark your calendars of Monday.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), radeon ai pro r9700
