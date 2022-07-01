When AMD Is Allegedly Launching More Ryzen 5000X3D CPUs With 3D V-Cache
The AM4 platform's exceptional longevity has earned it immense and continuous praise from the enthusiast community, but now its reign is over and it's time to move on to Socket AM5, right? Well, maybe not quite yet.
Regular readers will remember our reporting on a story from a few days ago where Hungarian site ProHardver! asked motherboard manufacturers if Zen 4-based processors were coming to Socket AM4. Their reply was "almost certainly not" because the Zen 4 chiplets are apparently too tall to fit in an AM4 package. However, the site noted that it was advised of at least one forthcoming Socket AM4 CPU: a purported Ryzen 9 5900X3D sporting twelve cores and some 200 MB of shared CPU cache.
But of course, the lower-end parts aren't what everyone is interested to read about. The mind boggles with ideas about what could be included in the list of "several" parts. Obviously, the twelve-core 5900X getting a 3D variant is possible; it's also possible that we could see the flagship 16-core 5950X getting the 3D V-cache treatment.
Arguably more interesting would be something like a 5600X3D. As the largest gains from 3D V-cache were found in gaming, and as gaming generally doesn't care about cores past six or eight, a reasonably-priced Ryzen 5 5600X3D could be a price-performance winner for gaming systems. Indeed, as we mentioned in our post on Tuesday, it's a little hard to imagine the use cases for a 5900X3D or 5950X3D given the small impact that the extra cache has on content creation tasks.