When AMD Is Allegedly Launching More Ryzen 5000X3D CPUs With 3D V-Cache

Regular readers will remember our reporting on a story from a few days ago where Hungarian site ProHardver! asked motherboard manufacturers if Zen 4-based processors were coming to Socket AM4. Their reply was "almost certainly not" because the Zen 4 chiplets are apparently too tall to fit in an AM4 package. However, the site noted that it was advised of at least one forthcoming Socket AM4 CPU: a purported Ryzen 9 5900X3D sporting twelve cores and some 200 MB of shared CPU cache.





But of course, the lower-end parts aren't what everyone is interested to read about. The mind boggles with ideas about what could be included in the list of "several" parts. Obviously, the twelve-core 5900X getting a 3D variant is possible; it's also possible that we could see the flagship 16-core 5950X getting the 3D V-cache treatment.





Performance in games is absolutely awesome...



Arguably more interesting would be something like a 5600X3D. As the largest gains from 3D V-cache were found in gaming, and as gaming generally doesn't care about cores past six or eight, a reasonably-priced Ryzen 5 5600X3D could be a price-performance winner for gaming systems. Indeed, as we mentioned in our post on Tuesday, it's a little hard to imagine the use cases for a 5900X3D or 5950X3D given the small impact that the extra cache has on content creation tasks.





... but productivity is only so-so.

