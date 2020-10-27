CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingTuesday, October 27, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT

AMD Confirms $35 Billion Xilinx Acquisition As It Transforms Into Big Chip Superpower

AMD Dr Lisa Su 2

2020 has been a year marked by a few major tech acquisitions and AMD has recently jumped on this trend. AMD just announced that it will acquire Xilinx for $35 billion USD. This acquisition increases AMD’s total addressable market (TAM) to $110 billion.

Rumors about AMD’s acquisition of Xilinix had been swirling earlier this month. Xilinx was founded in 1984 and the company is well known for its FPGA (field programmable gate array) chips, programmable system-on-chips (SoCs), and adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP). Xilinx products are used in everything from consumer items to aerospace and defense technology. AMD and Xilinx claim that they have complementary products that will enable them to take advantage of various “growth segments” like data centers.

amd headquarters

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su remarked, “Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry’s high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world.” Xilinx president and CEO Victor Peng also believes that the acquisition is beneficial. He stated, “Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets.” Together they will now have over 13,000 engineers and $2.7 billion of annual R&D investment at their disposal. The deal should officially close by the end of 2021.  

Dr. Su will be the CEO of both companies. Peng will become the “president responsible for the Xilinx business and strategic growth initiatives.” Two members of Xilinx’s current board of directors will also join the AMD board of directors once the transaction is complete.

This particular acquisition is one of the largest in 2020. It is currently only dwarfed by NVIDIA’s acquisition of ARM for $40 billion this past September. NVIDIA’s purchase has reportedly faced opposition from major Chinese and South Korean companies. AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx has so far not faced the same resistance, but news of the purchase only broke this morning. It will be interesting to see how the tech industry responds to this large acquisition.

Tags:  AMD, Acquisition, (NASDAQ: AMD), Xilinx, (nasdaq: xlnx)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms