Join Us For A Threadripper 7000 HEDT Livestream With AMD's David McAfee

by Dave AltavillaWednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
david mcafee threadripper stream hero
If you've got a hankering for desktop and workstation processors with many cores that rip through compute workloads, then you should definitely join us live this Friday, 11/17/23 at 1PM ET for our Two And A Half Geeks livestream. Joining us this week is special guest Corporate VP and General Manager, Client Channel Business at AMD, David McAfee, who will be discussing the beastly, new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Threadripper Pro 7000 series of many-core desktop and workstation processors. Come hang out with us and get your questions answered live!

You should definitely hit the play button, then the REMINDER BELL below so you get notified when we go live this Friday at 1PM ET!

